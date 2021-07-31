Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Loser Mets lose in Black Edge jerseys – notes on the new old look

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

So you know I am going to say the uniforms looked terrible, because you know I am smart and they do of course look terrible. I am glad the swoosh is white and not blue because it makes the jersey l…

Reflections On Baseball
Pete Alonso “Gets” What His Chosen Career Is All About

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2m

What was Pete Alonso thinking when he woke up yesterday morning with nothing to do until a night game..."Heck" he says. "I've got an idea"...

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - Some Quick Thoughts on the Baez Trade

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 3m

  By  Mike Steffanos Ken Rosenthal is  reporting on Twitter  that the New York Mets have made a deal with the Chicago Cubs for SS  Javier Bá...

WFAN
Mets front office on decision to make splash for Javier Baez

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 4m

Mets front office, team president Sandy Alderson and GM Zack Scott, breaks down the decision to make a splash for Javier Baez, and his role moving forward.

Mets 360
The surging Jeff McNeil and the impact of the Baez deal

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 41m

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/31/21: Mauricio’s offense good, Mauricio’s defense not so good.

by: Kenneth Lavin SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

Prime Time Sports Talk
Could Bryant, Baez, or Rizzo Return to Cubs?

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 1h

Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez were traded at the deadline. Could a reunion still remain possible for one of the superstars?

Mets Merized
Mets Minors Recap: Ronny Mauricio Continues Solid July With Another Homer

by: Connor Grey Mets Merized Online 2h

AAA: Syracuse Mets (25-50) 6, Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (47-25) 0Box ScoreKhalil Lee RF: 1-2, 2 BB, K, CS, .255/.443/.409Travis Blankenhorn 2B: 2-4, HR, BB, 2 K, .241/.360/.50

Elite Sports NY
State of the Mets: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

by: Eric Belyea Elite Sports NY 2h

State of the Mets: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

