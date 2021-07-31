New York Mets
Could Bryant, Baez, or Rizzo Return to Cubs?
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez were traded at the deadline. Could a reunion still remain possible for one of the superstars?
Pete Alonso “Gets” What His Chosen Career Is All About
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3m
What was Pete Alonso thinking when he woke up yesterday morning with nothing to do until a night game..."Heck" he says. "I've got an idea"...
Mike's Mets - Some Quick Thoughts on the Baez Trade
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 4m
By Mike Steffanos Ken Rosenthal is reporting on Twitter that the New York Mets have made a deal with the Chicago Cubs for SS Javier Bá...
Mets front office on decision to make splash for Javier Baez
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 5m
Mets front office, team president Sandy Alderson and GM Zack Scott, breaks down the decision to make a splash for Javier Baez, and his role moving forward.
The surging Jeff McNeil and the impact of the Baez deal
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 42m
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/31/21: Mauricio’s offense good, Mauricio’s defense not so good.
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
Mets Minors Recap: Ronny Mauricio Continues Solid July With Another Homer
by: Connor Grey — Mets Merized Online 2h
AAA: Syracuse Mets (25-50) 6, Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (47-25) 0Box ScoreKhalil Lee RF: 1-2, 2 BB, K, CS, .255/.443/.409Travis Blankenhorn 2B: 2-4, HR, BB, 2 K, .241/.360/.50
State of the Mets: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
by: Eric Belyea — Elite Sports NY 2h
State of the Mets: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
The news about Jacob deGrom not returning until September is obviously devastating for the club. But it's also a huge shame given the historical season he was having & effectively ends his chances for a 3rd Cy Young. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Now it’s our turn. Brooklyn 🍎 Jerseys. Coming Saturday nights, starting August 7th. 🛒 - https://t.co/GHx6l70hVTMinors
Ughh, I can’t look at the would have, could have, should haves anymore. Yesterday was a downer once Jake got hurt. Need to refocus and move on to tonight and the rest of this season. #Mets got a lot of work to do. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Weerd_Science: This Jacob Degrom news is like a dark cloud hanging over me. The @mets really need to grab a W this fine evening.Blogger / Podcaster
The power of Javy Baez and Dick Mountain to the rescue today?Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @TheProspectpark: @Metstradamus Man, I have got to get the name and phone number of your drug dealer. The stuff you take on nights like this needs to be shared with your fellow Mets fansBlogger / Podcaster
