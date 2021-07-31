New York Mets
Francisco Lindor thrilled to welcome Javier Baez to Mets
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Francisco Lindor ‘couldn’t be happier’ to welcome his close friend Javier Baez to Mets after the two have been common opponents since youth.
Deadline Notes: Rockies, Story, Mets, Bryant, Gibson, Nationals, Dodgers
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 3s
The Rockies reportedly received offers for All-Star shortstop Trevor Story from the Yankees, Brewers, White Sox, and Rays prior to …
Hear From the Hall of Famers
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 5m
Before their induction hear from Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and Jon Matlack before their induction to the Mets Hall of Fame.
Brandon Nimmo out of lineup, Javier Baez to debut at cleanup
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 14m
Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Saturday that Brandon Nimmo is out of the lineup but could be available off the bench, and Javier Baez will debut at cleanup.
NY Mets, Cincinnati Reds announce Saturday, July 31 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 26m
Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86) will start for the Reds, while Rich Hill (0-0, 5.40) will make his second start for the Mets.
How the Mets’ pitching shape up post-deadline
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets acquired a couple of depth starters prior to the deadline in Hill and Williams, while not adding to their pen.
Press release: Blue Jays roster moves July 31, 2021
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
The Toronto Blue Jays have activated RHP Alek Manoah from the 10-day injured list (right back contusion) and he will start today’s game. To make room on the active roster, RHP Trent Thornton has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
ANALYSIS: Mets acquire Javier Báez and depth starter
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 2h
How did the Mets fare in Friday's deadline deal?
Jeff McNeil Getting Back to His Roots, With a Twist
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 2h
It took a bit, but it certainly seems like Jeff McNeil has gotten back to his hit-machine ways, as evidenced by his career-high 16-game hitting streak.Entering July, McNeil had slashed just .2
Tweets
LIVE: Mets Hall of Fame inductees Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and Jon Matlack speak to the media: https://t.co/LTFW4cInuMTV / Radio Network
RT @NathalieMLB: "La química y la diversión que llevamos allá fuera en el terreno es increíble". Javier Báez sobre la oportunidad de jugar con Francisco Lindor: https://t.co/WCRmQHC4VzBeat Writer / Columnist
Javier Baez on staying in contact with Francisco Lindor: "I've always been in contact with him, to be honest. As soon as it was official he called me and we talked. He was really excited"TV / Radio Network
Here it is... lineup for game 5 of the series 📍 Dunkin' Donuts Park 🆚 @GoYardGoats 📺 https://t.co/KMT9o948B8 📻 https://t.co/TANattIyf9 #LetsRumbleMinors
El Mago en el Citi. @javy23baezOfficial Team Account
"We'll see. We'll see what happens. We'll see how everything goes. I'm obviously trying to get to know the guys and trying to be as close as I can" Javier Baez is asked what he thinks about being with the Mets for more than two months:TV / Radio Network
