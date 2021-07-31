Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
63069328_thumbnail

How the Mets’ pitching shape up post-deadline

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets acquired a couple of depth starters prior to the deadline in Hill and Williams, while not adding to their pen.

New York Mets Videos

Hear From the Hall of Famers

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4m

Before their induction hear from Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and Jon Matlack before their induction to the Mets Hall of Fame.

WFAN
63070529_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo out of lineup, Javier Baez to debut at cleanup

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 13m

Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Saturday that Brandon Nimmo is out of the lineup but could be available off the bench, and Javier Baez will debut at cleanup.

Lohud
63070325_thumbnail

NY Mets, Cincinnati Reds announce Saturday, July 31 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 25m

Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86) will start for the Reds, while Rich Hill (0-0, 5.40) will make his second start for the Mets.

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Press release: Blue Jays roster moves July 31, 2021

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated RHP Alek Manoah from the 10-day injured list (right back contusion) and he will start today’s game. To make room on the active roster, RHP Trent Thornton has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Mets Briefing

ANALYSIS: Mets acquire Javier Báez and depth starter

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 2h

How did the Mets fare in Friday's deadline deal?

Mets Merized
62942057_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil Getting Back to His Roots, With a Twist

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 2h

It took a bit, but it certainly seems like Jeff McNeil has gotten back to his hit-machine ways, as evidenced by his career-high 16-game hitting streak.Entering July, McNeil had slashed just .2

New York Post
63066801_thumbnail

Yankees, Mets on opposite sides of trade deadline winners and losers

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 3h

As baseball’s players and owners talk through the game’s future, with this current collective bargaining agreement expiring on Dec. 1, let’s hope they remember the glory of this 2021 trade...

