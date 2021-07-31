Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Jersey Shore Blue Claws - 7/31/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3m

  The Brooklyn Cyclones head to the Jersey Shore to take on the Bl...

Mack's Mets
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Daytona Tortugas - 7/31/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3m

  The St. Lucie Mets are on the road in Daytona to play the Tortug...

Metstradamus
7/31/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

The best news of Friday for the New York Mets (54-48) came in the form of a trade. The Mets landed Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs to bolster their lineup but he didn’t arrive in New York o…

Newsday
Javier Baez excited for new start in pennant race with Mets and to play with childhood buddy Francisco Lindor | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin Newsday 6m

The newest Mets star had an emotional and eventful 72 hours before taking his position at shortstop at Citi Field on Saturday to face the Reds. Javier Baez saw disappointment turn to uncertainty and f

New York Post
Javier Baez ready to embrace big Mets stage: ‘Just gotta be me’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 7m

Less than 24 hours after being traded, Javier Baez steps into a key role for the Mets as they make their playoff push.

Daily News
Can Javier Baez replicate the magic Yoenis Cespedes brought to New York? - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 10m

Baez has the opportunity – and the makeup – to provide that same boost Cespedes did in 2015 to a struggling Mets offense.

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Designate Anthony Banda, Outright Akeem Bostick

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 15m

The Mets announced that left-hander Anthony Banda has been designated for assignment, while right-hander Akeem Bostick has been outrighted to &hellip;

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Reds, 7/31/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m

Javier Báez makes his Mets debut as the team looks to rebound from its Friday night loss.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Reds vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 1h

Saturday, July 30, 2021 • 7:10 PMCiti Field • Flushing, NYLHP Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86) vs. LHP Rich Hill (6-4, 3.95)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets have had an intense 24 hour

