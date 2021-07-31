New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jonathan India's HBP after review | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Jonathan India gets hit by a pitch from Rich Hill in the 1st inning after an overturned call following a review
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Video Story: Reds, Mets resume clash at Citi
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 9m
Reds @ Mets Jul. 31, 2021
Javier Baez, Mets hoping they get a boost from one another | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 27m
From the way Javier Baez sounded in his first Zoom news conference as a Met on Saturday, he might have been reduced to tears if anyone had handed him a deep dish pizza or did a Mike Ditka impression.
Dominic Smith's terrific catch | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 28m
Dominic Smith makes a tremendous catch in left field to rob Wade Miley and strand a pair of runners in scoring position
Edgardo Alfonzo, Jon Matlack among Mets' hall of famers
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — LoHud 1h
The Mets honored organization greats Jon Matlack, Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and the late Al Jackson with places in the team's Hall of Fame.
Game Chatter: Wade Miley vs Rich Hill (7/31/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Gameday: Mets Vs. Reds - 7/31/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
The Mets are home to play the Cincinnati Reds. It's game two of the three game series. your browser does not support I...
7/31/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The best news of Friday for the New York Mets (54-48) came in the form of a trade. The Mets landed Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs to bolster their lineup but he didn’t arrive in New York o…
Javier Baez ready to embrace big Mets stage: ‘Just gotta be me’
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
Less than 24 hours after being traded, Javier Baez steps into a key role for the Mets as they make their playoff push.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: WELCOME TO NEW YORK, @javy23baez! 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Amir Garrett is *fuming*WELCOME TO NEW YORK, @javy23baez! 🍎 https://t.co/Cg8uQGIlp3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This game should be tied right now. Rojas needs to talk with Villar. This 💩 can’t keep happening with Villar getting thrown out. PAY ATTENTION! #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RobertAitkenJr: For his next trick, El Mago will make this baseball disappear. Javier Baez homers to left in his first game with the #Mets and this is suddenly a 4-3 game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Love this guy already.WELCOME TO NEW YORK, @javy23baez! 🍎 https://t.co/Cg8uQGIlp3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This tweet aged well. #LGM@AnthonyDiComo Báez hitting his 23rd homer tonight confirmedBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets