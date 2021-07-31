Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room

Báez gets ovation in Mets debut | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 59m

Javier Báez gets a warm welcome from the fans at Citi Field prior to his first at-bat with the Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Reds, Mets resume clash at Citi

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

Reds @ Mets Jul. 31, 2021

Newsday
Javier Baez, Mets hoping they get a boost from one another | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 24m

From the way Javier Baez sounded in his first Zoom news conference as a Met on Saturday, he might have been reduced to tears if anyone had handed him a deep dish pizza or did a Mike Ditka impression.

Film Room
Dominic Smith's terrific catch | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 25m

Dominic Smith makes a tremendous catch in left field to rob Wade Miley and strand a pair of runners in scoring position

Lohud
Edgardo Alfonzo, Jon Matlack among Mets' hall of famers

by: Robert Aitken Jr. LoHud 1h

The Mets honored organization greats Jon Matlack, Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and the late Al Jackson with places in the team's Hall of Fame.

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Wade Miley vs Rich Hill (7/31/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets Vs. Reds - 7/31/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

    The Mets are home to play the Cincinnati Reds.  It's game two of the three game series.    your browser does not support I...

Metstradamus
7/31/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

The best news of Friday for the New York Mets (54-48) came in the form of a trade. The Mets landed Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs to bolster their lineup but he didn’t arrive in New York o…

New York Post
Javier Baez ready to embrace big Mets stage: ‘Just gotta be me’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2h

Less than 24 hours after being traded, Javier Baez steps into a key role for the Mets as they make their playoff push.

