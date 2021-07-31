New York Mets
Mets induct Jon Matlack, Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and Al Jackson into Hall of Fame - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets Hall of Fame class of 2021 represented one player from each decade in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, plus one “for the ages.”
Javier Báez makes strong first impression at Citi Field, belts home run in first game with Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
Báez was acquired from the Cubs on Friday
NY Mets win as Javier Baez homers in team debut
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — LoHud 35s
Javier Baez hit a home run in his Mets debut, leading a comeback charge that resulted in an extra innings win over the Reds.
Mets walk-off after 'El Mago' homers in debut
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
NEW YORK -- When Javier Báez stepped into Citi Field on Saturday for the first time as a Met, he received a savior’s welcome. A team photographer chronicled Báez’s entrance into the home clubhouse. A videographer scrambled to follow Báez into the on-d
Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 8m
(AP) -- Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. Swanson had thr
Edwin Diaz escapes 10th unscathed | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9m
With a runner on third and no outs, Edwin Diaz battles and retires three in a row to keep the Reds off the board in the 10th inning
Final score: Mets 5, Reds 4—Báez, Dom, and Drury
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
The Mets won in walk-off fashion tonight.
Trevor Williams impresses in Mets debut, leading Salt City to a 5-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 49m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
Javier Báez hits 2-run homer in New York Mets debut
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Javier Báez has homered in his New York Mets debut, a two-run shot that energized the home crowd at Citi Field...
