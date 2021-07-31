Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Rizzo HR again for Yanks as Marlins' Mattingly misses game | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 54m

(AP) -- Anthony Rizzo homered in his second consecutive game since joining the Yankees, leading New York over Miami 4-2 Saturday on a night Marlins manager Don Mattingly missed the game after testing

Javier Báez makes strong first impression at Citi Field, belts home run in first game with Mets - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 1h

Báez was acquired from the Cubs on Friday

Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2m

(AP) -- Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. Swanson had thr

Edwin Diaz escapes 10th unscathed | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

With a runner on third and no outs, Edwin Diaz battles and retires three in a row to keep the Reds off the board in the 10th inning

Final score: Mets 5, Reds 4—Báez, Dom, and Drury

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

The Mets won in walk-off fashion tonight.

Trevor Williams impresses in Mets debut, leading Salt City to a 5-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 44m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

Javier Báez hits 2-run homer in New York Mets debut

by: AP USA Today 55m

Javier Báez has homered in his New York Mets debut, a two-run shot that energized the home crowd at Citi Field...

Mets induct Jon Matlack, Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and Al Jackson into Hall of Fame - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

The Mets Hall of Fame class of 2021 represented one player from each decade in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, plus one “for the ages.”

Video Story: Reds, Mets resume clash at Citi

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

Reds @ Mets Jul. 31, 2021

