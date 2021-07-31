Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
63076305_thumbnail

Check out Báez's First Mets HR | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10m

Check out a unique angle of Javier Báez first home run for the Mets! #CreatorCuts

More Recent New York Mets Articles

CBS Sports

Javier Báez makes strong first impression at Citi Field, belts home run in first game with Mets - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 1h

Báez was acquired from the Cubs on Friday

LOCALSYR
63076474_thumbnail

Salt City Mets club their way to win over RailRiders | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 1m

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets became the Salt City Mets on Saturday night and beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 5-3, in front of 7,162 fans at NBT Bank Stadium, …

Lohud
63076427_thumbnail

NY Mets win as Javier Baez homers in team debut

by: Robert Aitken Jr. LoHud 2m

Javier Baez hit a home run in his Mets debut, leading a comeback charge that resulted in an extra innings win over the Reds.

MLB: Mets.com
63076407_thumbnail

Mets walk-off after 'El Mago' homers in debut

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- When Javier Báez stepped into Citi Field on Saturday for the first time as a Met, he received a savior’s welcome. A team photographer chronicled Báez’s entrance into the home clubhouse. A videographer scrambled to follow Báez into the on-d

Newsday
63076317_thumbnail

Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 9m

(AP) -- Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. Swanson had thr

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Film Room
63076306_thumbnail

Edwin Diaz escapes 10th unscathed | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10m

With a runner on third and no outs, Edwin Diaz battles and retires three in a row to keep the Reds off the board in the 10th inning

Amazin' Avenue
63076299_thumbnail

Final score: Mets 5, Reds 4—Báez, Dom, and Drury

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m

The Mets won in walk-off fashion tonight.

Syracuse Mets
63075818_thumbnail

Trevor Williams impresses in Mets debut, leading Salt City to a 5-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 51m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets