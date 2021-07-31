New York Mets
Mets stun Reds with comeback win | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Javier Báez hits his first Mets homer, Dominic Smith produces the game-tying hit, then Brandon Drury walks it off to complete the comeback
From History To Hysteria In Six Inches
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 29m
Javy Báez’s two run home run in the 6th inning in his first game as a Met had cut the game to 4-3, and Citi Field was electric. But if the game had ended with that being the final score, ther…
Javier Baez on the overwhelming response of the fans in his Mets debut | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
SNY's Steve Gelbs talks with Javier Baez on the field after the Mets big comeback win and gets his reaction to the great fan support, Brandon Drury's walk-of...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Sunday 8/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Spo...
Álvarez clobbers solo homer | 08/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
7/31/21: Mets top prospect Francisco Álvarez destroys a pitch for a solo homer for High-A Brooklyn.
Javier Báez makes strong first impression at Citi Field, belts home run in first game with Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 3h
Báez was acquired from the Cubs on Friday
Luis Rojas on Mets' walk-off win | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses Brandon Drury's big hit in the club's walk-off win over the Reds
Canadian Joey Votto inches from MLB record of home runs in consecutive games
by: Mike Fitzpatrick — CBC Sports 1h
Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major league record with a home run in eight consecutive games during the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 defeat to the New York Mets in 10 innings Saturday night.
Báez Helps Mets Rally Past Reds
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
Báez was acquired Friday from the Chicago Cubs in a big deal just before baseball’s trade deadline.
