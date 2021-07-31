New York Mets
Javier Baez homers in debut as Mets rally past Reds in 10
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 3h
Javier Baez’s first night as a Met featured a curtain call, but it was Brandon Drury who brought the house down in extra innings. After Dominic Smith tied the game in the ninth inning with the...
Press Release: Tortugas Clip St. Luice Mets 2-1
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 54m
Brodey homers for only St. Lucie hit DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 31, 2021) – The Daytona Tortugas clipped the St. Lucie Mets 2-1 at Jacki...
All’s Wall That Ends Well
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 58m
Jon Matlack believes we know what were talking about. I know thats what he believes because I asked him and thats what he told me. Everybodys the hero. My mind does a lot of this.
Mets hope Brandon Nimmo’s hamstring ‘pinch’ won’t lead to IL stint
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
The “pinch” Brandon Nimmo felt in his hamstring Friday night kept him out of the lineup Saturday, but the Mets still were hoping it wouldn’t lead to a longer-term absence. Nimmo made a diving...
From History To Hysteria In Six Inches
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5h
Javy Báez’s two run home run in the 6th inning in his first game as a Met had cut the game to 4-3, and Citi Field was electric. But if the game had ended with that being the final score, ther…
Javier Baez on the overwhelming response of the fans in his Mets debut | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
SNY's Steve Gelbs talks with Javier Baez on the field after the Mets big comeback win and gets his reaction to the great fan support, Brandon Drury's walk-of...
Álvarez clobbers solo homer | 08/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
7/31/21: Mets top prospect Francisco Álvarez destroys a pitch for a solo homer for High-A Brooklyn.
Javier Báez makes strong first impression at Citi Field, belts home run in first game with Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 8h
Báez was acquired from the Cubs on Friday
