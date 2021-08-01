New York Mets
Sunday’s Pitching Preview (8/1)
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The 55-48 New York Mets will play the last game of a three-game set against the 55-50 Cincinnati Reds. The Mets have split the series till now and look to take the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. The Mets plan to send veteran right-hander Marcus...
NY Mets News: Deadline to sign Kumar Rocker at two minutes to midnight
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10m
Remember a few Sundays ago when we were all excited about the New York Mets drafting Kumar Rocker? Somehow, the star pitcher from Vanderbilt fell to number...
Javier Baez has dream debut with Mets following trade from Cubs - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 22m
New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez hit a home run in his first game with the team following his trade from the Chicago Cubs.
Mack - Draft Thoughts: David Seifert, Nasier Mule, Andruw Jones, Dalton Rushing, Termarr Johnson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 30m
7-25-21 - David Seifert @DSeifertD1PBR Last night in the Official CCBL was great to see the progress Ryan Ritter UK Baseball has...
Morning Briefing: Javier Baez Hits First Home Run as a Met
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans!Javier Báez made his Mets debut Saturday, and he hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He went 1-for-4 on the night. Báez will be the team's everyday shortstop
MLB roundup: Rays take over first in the AL East - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the sixth inning, Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia each had two-run homers and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the visiting Boston Red Sox for a 9-5 win on Saturday night. Mejia (2-for-4) drove in four runs...
Mets’ Edwin Diaz ‘lights out’ when it mattered most
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 2h
Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner hustled out to the mound Saturday night after Edwin Diaz had issued a wild pitch and a leadoff walk to start the 10th inning. With runners on the corners and no...
All’s Wall That Ends Well
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
Jon Matlack believes we know what were talking about. I know thats what he believes because I asked him and thats what he told me. Everybodys the hero. My mind does a lot of this.
