Javier Baez has dream debut with Mets following trade from Cubs - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 22m
New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez hit a home run in his first game with the team following his trade from the Chicago Cubs.
NY Mets News: Deadline to sign Kumar Rocker at two minutes to midnight
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10m
Remember a few Sundays ago when we were all excited about the New York Mets drafting Kumar Rocker? Somehow, the star pitcher from Vanderbilt fell to number...
Mack - Draft Thoughts: David Seifert, Nasier Mule, Andruw Jones, Dalton Rushing, Termarr Johnson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 30m
7-25-21 - David Seifert @DSeifertD1PBR Last night in the Official CCBL was great to see the progress Ryan Ritter UK Baseball has...
Morning Briefing: Javier Baez Hits First Home Run as a Met
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans!Javier Báez made his Mets debut Saturday, and he hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He went 1-for-4 on the night. Báez will be the team's everyday shortstop
Sunday’s Pitching Preview (8/1)
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The 55-48 New York Mets will play the last game of a three-game set against the 55-50 Cincinnati Reds. The Mets have split the series till now and look to take the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. The Mets plan to send veteran right-hander Marcus...
MLB roundup: Rays take over first in the AL East - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the sixth inning, Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia each had two-run homers and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the visiting Boston Red Sox for a 9-5 win on Saturday night. Mejia (2-for-4) drove in four runs...
Mets’ Edwin Diaz ‘lights out’ when it mattered most
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 2h
Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner hustled out to the mound Saturday night after Edwin Diaz had issued a wild pitch and a leadoff walk to start the 10th inning. With runners on the corners and no...
All’s Wall That Ends Well
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
Jon Matlack believes we know what were talking about. I know thats what he believes because I asked him and thats what he told me. Everybodys the hero. My mind does a lot of this.
Javier Báez became the 30th different #Mets player to homer in his first game with the club, & first since Aaron Altherr on May 24, 2019. @Metsmerized #LGM @javy23baezBlogger / Podcaster
I have that card!!!!Jerry Koosman established himself in the bigs during a golden age of pitching. In fact, he shared his rookie season with another hurler you may have heard of. https://t.co/OZiVa2turfBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JoePantorno: Javier Baez became the 452nd Met in franchise history to hit a home run. That ties him with notable #Mets sluggers such as Bobby Abreu, Bartolo Colon, Ty Kelly, Trot Nixon, and Tug McGraw.Blogger / Podcaster
Some of the most important trades in #Mets history took place in August #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/I0a55sVWnBBlogger / Podcaster
Another important deadline for the #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/54heeNBQOZBlogger / Podcaster
Jerry Koosman established himself in the bigs during a golden age of pitching. In fact, he shared his rookie season with another hurler you may have heard of. https://t.co/OZiVa2turfOfficial Team Account
