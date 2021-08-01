New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Reds vs Mets, 1:10 p.m.
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 42m
Sunday, August 1, 2021 • 1:10 PMCiti Field • Flushing, NYRHP Vladimir Gutierrez (5-3, 4.75) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (7-9, 2.63)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThere is a lot going on
Mets, Kumar Rocker Not Expected To Reach Agreement Before Draft Signing Deadline
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 49s
TODAY: Rocker and the Mets aren't expected to reach an agreement before today's 4pm CT signing deadline, according to ESPN's …
Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker
by: Jeff PassanKiley McDaniel — ESPN 2m
The Mets don't plan to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker after they had concerns over the results of his physical examination, sources told ESPN.
Report: Mets not expected to sign top pick Kumar Rocker
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 5m
The New York Mets are reportedly not expected to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker due to concerns with the pitcher's elbow
Luis Guillorme heading to IL with left hamstring strain
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has rejoined the Mets as the corresponding move.
WATCH LIVE: 2021 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 30m
NY Mets: Kevin Plawecki has discovered his big league bat in Boston
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 36m
Kevin Plawecki played four seasons with the New York Mets. In that time, he was either the backup or shared catching duties in a platoon, usually with Trav...
Lunch Time Links 8/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 36m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball cou...
Months After #Ratcoongate Caused Chaos In Metsland, There Is Apparently A Raccoon Stuck In The Citi Field Bullpen | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 37m
Well it looks like all the old dinosaur baseball writers owe Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil a huuuuuge apology since it appears they were telling the truth after all!There was no skirmish or kerfuff...
Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker https://t.co/eVww4VJGon #MetsTV / Radio Network
The only hope (I guess that’s what you call it?) is that this report is a leak from the Boras camp to put last minute pressure on the Mets to finish the deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @tedcahill: We'll see how the Mets handling of this plays out, but this is a really tough one to understand.Beat Writer / Columnist
Some interesting replies to Saturday night’s attendance observation. Obviously, the pandemic remains a huge factor. But it doesn’t sound like the only one. Cost and commute also big concerns, which people have re-evaluated in many aspects of their lives over the past year-plus.Beat Writer / Columnist
Barring a drastic change between now and the signing deadline, the Mets do not plan to sign 10th overall pick Kumar Rocker due to concerns over his physical exam, sources told @JeffPassan and @kileymcd: https://t.co/BjpL6uk1z1TV / Radio Network
We still have hours to go. But often Jeff Passan reporting is correct. Sure it is possible we look back years from now and it was a fine decision. I don’t live in hindsight worlds often. This is purely a bad look. No way around it.@PSLToFlushing Is it possible that Rocker reverses course and signs for a lower amount? Also is it possible the #Mets are making the right decision given the risks involved?Minors
