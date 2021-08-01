New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Raccoon roams Mets bullpen at Citi Field prior to game
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 38m
Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had an alleged spat over a rat or raccoon at Citi Field earlier this year and it appears as if the creature made its way back to the bullpen area.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets, Kumar Rocker Not Expected To Reach Agreement Before Draft Signing Deadline
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 47s
TODAY: Rocker and the Mets aren't expected to reach an agreement before today's 4pm CT signing deadline, according to ESPN's …
Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker
by: Jeff PassanKiley McDaniel — ESPN 1m
The Mets don't plan to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker after they had concerns over the results of his physical examination, sources told ESPN.
Report: Mets not expected to sign top pick Kumar Rocker
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 5m
The New York Mets are reportedly not expected to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker due to concerns with the pitcher's elbow
Luis Guillorme heading to IL with left hamstring strain
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has rejoined the Mets as the corresponding move.
WATCH LIVE: 2021 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 30m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
NY Mets: Kevin Plawecki has discovered his big league bat in Boston
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 36m
Kevin Plawecki played four seasons with the New York Mets. In that time, he was either the backup or shared catching duties in a platoon, usually with Trav...
Lunch Time Links 8/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 36m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball cou...
Months After #Ratcoongate Caused Chaos In Metsland, There Is Apparently A Raccoon Stuck In The Citi Field Bullpen | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 37m
Well it looks like all the old dinosaur baseball writers owe Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil a huuuuuge apology since it appears they were telling the truth after all!There was no skirmish or kerfuff...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker https://t.co/eVww4VJGon #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
The only hope (I guess that’s what you call it?) is that this report is a leak from the Boras camp to put last minute pressure on the Mets to finish the deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @tedcahill: We'll see how the Mets handling of this plays out, but this is a really tough one to understand.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Some interesting replies to Saturday night’s attendance observation. Obviously, the pandemic remains a huge factor. But it doesn’t sound like the only one. Cost and commute also big concerns, which people have re-evaluated in many aspects of their lives over the past year-plus.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Barring a drastic change between now and the signing deadline, the Mets do not plan to sign 10th overall pick Kumar Rocker due to concerns over his physical exam, sources told @JeffPassan and @kileymcd: https://t.co/BjpL6uk1z1TV / Radio Network
-
We still have hours to go. But often Jeff Passan reporting is correct. Sure it is possible we look back years from now and it was a fine decision. I don’t live in hindsight worlds often. This is purely a bad look. No way around it.@PSLToFlushing Is it possible that Rocker reverses course and signs for a lower amount? Also is it possible the #Mets are making the right decision given the risks involved?Minors
- More Mets Tweets