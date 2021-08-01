Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
63085597_thumbnail

Raccoon roams Mets bullpen at Citi Field prior to game

by: John Healy Radio.com: WFAN 38m

Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had an alleged spat over a rat or raccoon at Citi Field earlier this year and it appears as if the creature made its way back to the bullpen area.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB Trade Rumors
62645232_thumbnail

Mets, Kumar Rocker Not Expected To Reach Agreement Before Draft Signing Deadline

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 47s

TODAY: Rocker and the Mets aren't expected to reach an agreement before today's 4pm CT signing deadline, according to ESPN's &hellip;

ESPN
63086423_thumbnail

Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker

by: Jeff PassanKiley McDaniel ESPN 1m

The Mets don't plan to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker after they had concerns over the results of his physical examination, sources told ESPN.

Larry Brown Sports
62626183_thumbnail

Report: Mets not expected to sign top pick Kumar Rocker

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 5m

The New York Mets are reportedly not expected to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker due to concerns with the pitcher's elbow

Amazin' Avenue
63086226_thumbnail

Luis Guillorme heading to IL with left hamstring strain

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m

Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has rejoined the Mets as the corresponding move.

Syracuse Mets
58771329_thumbnail

WATCH LIVE: 2021 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 30m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Rising Apple

NY Mets: Kevin Plawecki has discovered his big league bat in Boston

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 36m

Kevin Plawecki played four seasons with the New York Mets. In that time, he was either the backup or shared catching duties in a platoon, usually with Trav...

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 8/1/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 36m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball cou...

Barstool Sports
63085641_thumbnail

Months After #Ratcoongate Caused Chaos In Metsland, There Is Apparently A Raccoon Stuck In The Citi Field Bullpen | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 37m

Well it looks like all the old dinosaur baseball writers owe Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil a huuuuuge apology since it appears they were telling the truth after all!There was no skirmish or kerfuff...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    ESPN New York @ESPNNewYork 1m
    Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker https://t.co/eVww4VJGon #Mets
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    D.J. Short @djshort 2m
    The only hope (I guess that’s what you call it?) is that this report is a leak from the Boras camp to put last minute pressure on the Mets to finish the deal.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 2m
    RT @tedcahill: We'll see how the Mets handling of this plays out, but this is a really tough one to understand.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    David Lennon @DPLennon 2m
    Some interesting replies to Saturday night’s attendance observation. Obviously, the pandemic remains a huge factor. But it doesn’t sound like the only one. Cost and commute also big concerns, which people have re-evaluated in many aspects of their lives over the past year-plus.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    ESPN @espn 4m
    Barring a drastic change between now and the signing deadline, the Mets do not plan to sign 10th overall pick Kumar Rocker due to concerns over his physical exam, sources told @JeffPassan and @kileymcd: https://t.co/BjpL6uk1z1
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 5m
    We still have hours to go. But often Jeff Passan reporting is correct. Sure it is possible we look back years from now and it was a fine decision. I don’t live in hindsight worlds often. This is purely a bad look. No way around it.
    Dan S #HealthcareVoter
    @PSLToFlushing Is it possible that Rocker reverses course and signs for a lower amount? Also is it possible the #Mets are making the right decision given the risks involved?
    Minors
  • More Mets Tweets