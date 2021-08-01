Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

NY Mets: Kevin Plawecki has discovered his big league bat in Boston

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 36m

Kevin Plawecki played four seasons with the New York Mets. In that time, he was either the backup or shared catching duties in a platoon, usually with Trav...

MLB Trade Rumors
62645232_thumbnail

Mets, Kumar Rocker Not Expected To Reach Agreement Before Draft Signing Deadline

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 41s

TODAY: Rocker and the Mets aren't expected to reach an agreement before today's 4pm CT signing deadline, according to ESPN's &hellip;

ESPN
63086423_thumbnail

Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker

by: Jeff PassanKiley McDaniel ESPN 1m

The Mets don't plan to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker after they had concerns over the results of his physical examination, sources told ESPN.

Larry Brown Sports
62626183_thumbnail

Report: Mets not expected to sign top pick Kumar Rocker

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 5m

The New York Mets are reportedly not expected to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker due to concerns with the pitcher's elbow

Amazin' Avenue
63086226_thumbnail

Luis Guillorme heading to IL with left hamstring strain

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m

Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has rejoined the Mets as the corresponding move.

Syracuse Mets
58771329_thumbnail

WATCH LIVE: 2021 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 30m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 8/1/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 36m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball cou...

Barstool Sports
63085641_thumbnail

Months After #Ratcoongate Caused Chaos In Metsland, There Is Apparently A Raccoon Stuck In The Citi Field Bullpen | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 37m

Well it looks like all the old dinosaur baseball writers owe Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil a huuuuuge apology since it appears they were telling the truth after all!There was no skirmish or kerfuff...

  • profile photo
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 2m
    RT @jonbecker_: Perhaps most importantly: why would anyone trust the Mets and work out a pre-draft deal with them anymore for over-slot if they're going to pull this crap?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 2m
    Since 2016, the Mets have drafted Justin Dunn, Anthony Kay, David Peterson, Jared Kelenic, Brett Baty, Pete Crow Armstrong and Kumar Rockerin the first-round. Come 5 PM, it’s very likely that only Peterson and Baty will be the only ones still in the organization.
    Justin L.
    The Mets now don't have EITHER of their 1st round picks from 2020 or 2021.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 3m
    the Mets have been paying Bobby Bonilla $1,193,248 annually for a decade with another $16.7M on the balance. for nothing. cough up the $6M for Rocker and ride this out even with the potential for TJS, in the big picture, it’s low risk with the potential for very high reward
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 4m
    If the Mets don’t get the Rocker deal done it will be the 2nd time they failed to get a SP at the deadline in 3 days.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mets Farm Report @MetsFarmReport 4m
    .@dgriff1523 posted a 2.93 ERA in the month of July after his outing yesterday: 5.0 IP | 2 ER | 5 K
    Minors
  • profile photo
    ESPN New York @ESPNNewYork 6m
    Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker https://t.co/eVww4VJGon #Mets
    TV / Radio Network
