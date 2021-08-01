New York Mets
Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker
by: Jeff PassanKiley McDaniel — ESPN 1m
The Mets don't plan to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker after they had concerns over the results of his physical examination, sources told ESPN.
Mets, Kumar Rocker Not Expected To Reach Agreement Before Draft Signing Deadline
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 30s
TODAY: Rocker and the Mets aren't expected to reach an agreement before today's 4pm CT signing deadline, according to ESPN's …
Report: Mets not expected to sign top pick Kumar Rocker
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 5m
The New York Mets are reportedly not expected to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker due to concerns with the pitcher's elbow
Luis Guillorme heading to IL with left hamstring strain
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has rejoined the Mets as the corresponding move.
WATCH LIVE: 2021 Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 30m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
NY Mets: Kevin Plawecki has discovered his big league bat in Boston
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 36m
Kevin Plawecki played four seasons with the New York Mets. In that time, he was either the backup or shared catching duties in a platoon, usually with Trav...
Lunch Time Links 8/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 36m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball cou...
Months After #Ratcoongate Caused Chaos In Metsland, There Is Apparently A Raccoon Stuck In The Citi Field Bullpen | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 37m
Well it looks like all the old dinosaur baseball writers owe Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil a huuuuuge apology since it appears they were telling the truth after all!There was no skirmish or kerfuff...
RT @jonbecker_: Perhaps most importantly: why would anyone trust the Mets and work out a pre-draft deal with them anymore for over-slot if they're going to pull this crap?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Since 2016, the Mets have drafted Justin Dunn, Anthony Kay, David Peterson, Jared Kelenic, Brett Baty, Pete Crow Armstrong and Kumar Rockerin the first-round. Come 5 PM, it’s very likely that only Peterson and Baty will be the only ones still in the organization.The Mets now don't have EITHER of their 1st round picks from 2020 or 2021.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
the Mets have been paying Bobby Bonilla $1,193,248 annually for a decade with another $16.7M on the balance. for nothing. cough up the $6M for Rocker and ride this out even with the potential for TJS, in the big picture, it’s low risk with the potential for very high rewardBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If the Mets don’t get the Rocker deal done it will be the 2nd time they failed to get a SP at the deadline in 3 days.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@dgriff1523 posted a 2.93 ERA in the month of July after his outing yesterday: 5.0 IP | 2 ER | 5 KMinors
-
Sources: Mets don't plan to sign top pick Rocker https://t.co/eVww4VJGon #MetsTV / Radio Network
