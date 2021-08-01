Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
61862003_thumbnail

Mets' Luis Guillorme lands on IL with hamstring strain - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Another injury. Another IL stint.

Lohud
63090304_thumbnail

NY Mets offense goes cold in loss to the Cincinnati Reds

by: Sean Farrell LoHud 5m

Javier Baez won over some more fans at Citi Field, but this time it came in a loss.

Newsday
63090231_thumbnail

Adames' bat, Anderson's arm lift Brewers past Braves 2-1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 12m

(AP) -- Willy Adames hit an early homer off Charlie Morton, Brett Anderson pitched 5 2/3 strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Sunday.The Brewers, who began the day

SNY Mets

Mets vs Reds Highlights: Offense struggles as Mets lose the series finale to Reds 7-1 | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 13m

The Mets could only muster 3 hits on Sunday as they go down to the Reds in the final game of the series 7-1.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSubscribe to...

nj.com
63090151_thumbnail

Mets’ offense stifled in loss to Reds as Cincinnati takes series - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 18m

The New York Mets lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Citi Field in New York.

Amazin' Avenue
63090093_thumbnail

Final score: Reds 4, Mets 1—At least they weren’t no hit

by: Grace Carbone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m

The Mets’ bats stay practically silent as they lose the game and series to the Reds.

Reflections On Baseball
63090083_thumbnail

Mets: 2017 Puerto Rico World Classic Reunion A Boon For 2021 Team

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 24m

The Mets trade for Javier Baez has a bonus, reuniting him with Lindor, Lugo, and Diaz, players for Puerto Rico's team in the World Classic.

amNewYork
63089975_thumbnail

Offense still missing, bullpen loses control as Mets drop rubber game to Reds | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 31m

A few days after the trade deadline hasn't provided any indication that the Mets have gotten better.

Film Room
63089641_thumbnail

Javier Báez's 91.2-mph throw home | 08/01/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 48m

Statcast measure the exchange and arm strength on Javier Báez's throw to the plate against the Reds

