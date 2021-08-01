New York Mets
Kumar Rocker and Mets don’t reach a deal, Andy Martino reacts | SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news that Mets #10 draft pick Kumar Rocker and the team have not reached a deal before the 5 pm deadline. Martino ...
Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick
by: AP — USA Today 16m
The New York Mets have failed to sign their top pick from last month’s amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar...
Mets fail to sign first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 19m
Moments after the Mets lost to the Reds on Sunday, the organization took another L.
Well ****. The Mets Officially Do Not Sign Kumar Rocker | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 29m
Cuncel da Rocker! Well that was just one long dick tease that ended with a kick to the balls that comes along with losing out minds while watching offense laying another pile of shit on the field in a...
Mets and top pick Kumar Rocker fail to get contract done by deadline | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 33m
Kumar Rocker emerged as something of a star in the usually anonymous MLB Draft last month after the Mets selected him with the 10th overall pick. The 21-year-old righthander from Vanderbilt said all t
Gameday: Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Hartford Yard Goats - 8/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 46m
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are on the road to play the Hartford Ya...
Don’t Tell The Mets They Can’t
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 49m
You can’t get just three hits in seven innings of Vladimir Gutierrez. You can’t give up five hits to Max Schrock. You can’t walk the opposing pitcher. You can’t not sign your first round draft choice. Don’t tell the Mets they can’t. They’ll make a...
Luis Rojas on loss to Reds | 08/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 51m
Mets manager Luis Rojas speaks on Marcus Stroman's start on the mound and his team not having a good approach at the plate in the loss
The Mets might have engendered a lot more trust that they appropriately handled the Rocker situation if they hadn’t just botched the trade deadline. Just not showing good judgement right now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"We don't have the full information to make a verdict on this news right now" @martinonyc reacts to the Mets not signing first-round pick Kumar Rocker: https://t.co/0G8fsuAVFnTV / Radio Network
-
RT @StevenACohen2: Education time - Baseball draft picks are worth up to 5x their slot value to clubs .I never shy away from investments that can make me that type of return.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There goes Buster with his anti-Mets agenda!MLB and the Players Association are jointly responsible for this, but how absurd is it that a team can draft a player and choose not to sign him, as with Mets and Kumar Rocker -- and the player can't sign anywhere under the MLB umbrella? What a joke.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I imagine this will be the lesson learned from the 2021 Draft for the #MetsLook at what the @Dbacks did in case Lawlar didn't sign. @Mets could have taken some players with high price tags in rds 11-20. When Rocker deal fell apart, they could have used the money they saved toward him to pay someone $1.2 million. Not difficult to do. @MLBDraft https://t.co/qghct0fTEkMinors
-
Look at what the @Dbacks did in case Lawlar didn't sign. @Mets could have taken some players with high price tags in rds 11-20. When Rocker deal fell apart, they could have used the money they saved toward him to pay someone $1.2 million. Not difficult to do. @MLBDraft@MLBPipeline @jimcallisMLB @VandyBoys @GatorsBB @MLBDraft @AnthonyDiComo @brianmctaggart @IanMBrowne How could the Mets have had a “back-up plan” in case they didn’t sign Rocker to a $6 million K? If they drafted a 2nd or 3rd guy who would’ve needed some of Rocker’s money to sign before today, then they would not have had enough money today to sign Rocker even if they wanted to.Beat Writer / Columnist
