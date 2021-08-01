Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
60819694_thumbnail

Kris Bryant becomes third ex-Cub in three days to homer in debut for new team

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1h

Kris Bryant homered for the San Francisco Giants in his debut for the team, joining Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in homering in their debuts.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY Mets

Kumar Rocker and Mets don’t reach a deal, Andy Martino reacts | SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news that Mets #10 draft pick Kumar Rocker and the team have not reached a deal before the 5 pm deadline. Martino ...

USA Today
53447546_thumbnail

Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick

by: AP USA Today 16m

The New York Mets have failed to sign their top pick from last month’s amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar...

Daily News
63092026_thumbnail

Mets fail to sign first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 19m

Moments after the Mets lost to the Reds on Sunday, the organization took another L.

Barstool Sports
63091932_thumbnail

Well ****. The Mets Officially Do Not Sign Kumar Rocker | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 29m

Cuncel da Rocker! Well that was just one long dick tease that ended with a kick to the balls that comes along with losing out minds while watching offense laying another pile of shit on the field in a...

Newsday
63091882_thumbnail

Mets and top pick Kumar Rocker fail to get contract done by deadline | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 33m

Kumar Rocker emerged as something of a star in the usually anonymous MLB Draft last month after the Mets selected him with the 10th overall pick. The 21-year-old righthander from Vanderbilt said all t

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mack's Mets
61160563_thumbnail

Gameday: Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Hartford Yard Goats - 8/1/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 46m

  The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are on the road to play the Hartford Ya...

Sports Media 101

Don’t Tell The Mets They Can’t

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 49m

You can’t get just three hits in seven innings of Vladimir Gutierrez. You can’t give up five hits to Max Schrock. You can’t walk the opposing pitcher. You can’t not sign your first round draft choice. Don’t tell the Mets they can’t. They’ll make a...

Film Room
63091507_thumbnail

Luis Rojas on loss to Reds | 08/01/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 51m

Mets manager Luis Rojas speaks on Marcus Stroman's start on the mound and his team not having a good approach at the plate in the loss

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Maggie Wiggin @maggie162 2m
    The Mets might have engendered a lot more trust that they appropriately handled the Rocker situation if they hadn’t just botched the trade deadline. Just not showing good judgement right now.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 2m
    "We don't have the full information to make a verdict on this news right now" @martinonyc reacts to the Mets not signing first-round pick Kumar Rocker: https://t.co/0G8fsuAVFn
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 4m
    RT @StevenACohen2: Education time - Baseball draft picks are worth up to 5x their slot value to clubs .I never shy away from investments that can make me that type of return.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 4m
    There goes Buster with his anti-Mets agenda!
    Buster Olney
    MLB and the Players Association are jointly responsible for this, but how absurd is it that a team can draft a player and choose not to sign him, as with Mets and Kumar Rocker -- and the player can't sign anywhere under the MLB umbrella? What a joke.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 5m
    I imagine this will be the lesson learned from the 2021 Draft for the #Mets
    Jim Callis
    Look at what the @Dbacks did in case Lawlar didn't sign. @Mets could have taken some players with high price tags in rds 11-20. When Rocker deal fell apart, they could have used the money they saved toward him to pay someone $1.2 million. Not difficult to do. @MLBDraft https://t.co/qghct0fTEk
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Jim Callis @jimcallisMLB 9m
    Look at what the @Dbacks did in case Lawlar didn't sign. @Mets could have taken some players with high price tags in rds 11-20. When Rocker deal fell apart, they could have used the money they saved toward him to pay someone $1.2 million. Not difficult to do. @MLBDraft
    Alain Leibman
    @MLBPipeline @jimcallisMLB @VandyBoys @GatorsBB @MLBDraft @AnthonyDiComo @brianmctaggart @IanMBrowne How could the Mets have had a “back-up plan” in case they didn’t sign Rocker to a $6 million K? If they drafted a 2nd or 3rd guy who would’ve needed some of Rocker’s money to sign before today, then they would not have had enough money today to sign Rocker even if they wanted to.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets