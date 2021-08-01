New York Mets
MLB fans destroyed Mets owner Steve Cohen's tweet about not signing Kumar Rocker
by: Andrew Joseph — USA Today: For The Win 39m
He said the quiet part out loud.
Education time: Mets sign many of their draft picks
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
My friends the Mets want to educate you with this information. METS ANNOUNCE 2021 DRAFT SIGNINGS FLUSHING, N.Y., August 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has signed 19 of their…
Javier Baez, Kumar Rocker, and the Stretch Run
by: L N P-After Midnight — Talkin' Mets 5m
The Mets made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring Javier Baez. Is it enough? Mike Silva discusses the Mets deadline, the keys to their upcoming schedule, and their decision to not sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker.
NY Mets did not sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker. Here's why
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 18m
The Mets did not sign right-hander Kumar Rocker, their first-round pick in this year's MLB Draft. Here's why.
With failure to sign Kumar Rocker, Mets running low on first-round talent in the pipeline | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 42m
At 5 p.m. Sunday, the Mets made it official: First-round pick Kumar Rocker, the 10th overall selection in last month’s draft, was not coming to Flushing. This never would have happened under the Wilpo
Steve Cohen sends questionable tweet about Kumar Rocker decision
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 50m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen sent a questionable tweet after the team failed to sign top draft pick Kumar Rocker.
Mets do not sign Kumar Rocker
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The worst possible outcome has arrived.
Mets' Steve Cohen Responds to Failed Kumar Rocker Contract Talks in Twitter Post
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 1h
New York Mets chairman Steve Cohen implied his club avoided a bad investment by not agreeing to a rookie contract with No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker by...
Tweets
RT @MichaelLattanz7: @MikeSilvaMedia Haha. Balanced my ****. You’re so far from balanced. I do like your show though mostly because your takes are bonkers and contradictory to yourself. You do do a nice job with production and do have a good understanding of baseball and care about the Mets though. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
.@DPLennon: With failure to sign Kumar Rocker, #Mets running low on first-round talent in the pipeline https://t.co/cbiZJLCQQiBlogger / Podcaster
-
this #Mets Rocker thing is something NBA has avoided with something quite simple: rookie scale. You draft someone first round there's a scale amount (decreases with each pick) within which you must pay him: a range. And that's it no issues.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @OGTedBerg: Education time - the entire baseball talent pipeline is a massive screw job that preys on people’s dreams to help billionaires make more money.Blogger / Podcaster
That one time future Mets HOFer Edgardo Alfonzo popped in to T7LHQ..@Mets legend Edgardo Alfonzo just popped in. #Fonzie https://t.co/ea1zMGtZDgFree Agent
