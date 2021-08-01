Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

NBC Sports
Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2m

The Mets failed to sign their top pick from the draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, over concerns about his medical scans.

The Mets Police
Education time: Mets sign many of their draft picks

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

My friends the Mets want to educate you with this information. METS ANNOUNCE 2021 DRAFT SIGNINGS   FLUSHING, N.Y., August 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has signed 19 of their…

Talkin' Mets
Javier Baez, Kumar Rocker, and the Stretch Run

by: L N P-After Midnight Talkin' Mets 11m

The Mets made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring Javier Baez. Is it enough? Mike Silva discusses the Mets deadline, the keys to their upcoming schedule, and their decision to not sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker.

Lohud
NY Mets did not sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker. Here's why

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 23m

The Mets did not sign right-hander Kumar Rocker, their first-round pick in this year's MLB Draft. Here's why.

For The Win
MLB fans destroyed Mets owner Steve Cohen's tweet about not signing Kumar Rocker

by: Andrew Joseph USA Today: For The Win 45m

He said the quiet part out loud.

Newsday
With failure to sign Kumar Rocker, Mets running low on first-round talent in the pipeline | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 48m

At 5 p.m. Sunday, the Mets made it official: First-round pick Kumar Rocker, the 10th overall selection in last month’s draft, was not coming to Flushing. This never would have happened under the Wilpo

Larry Brown Sports
Steve Cohen sends questionable tweet about Kumar Rocker decision

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 55m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen sent a questionable tweet after the team failed to sign top draft pick Kumar Rocker.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets do not sign Kumar Rocker

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The worst possible outcome has arrived.

