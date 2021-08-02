New York Mets
Farewell, Chicago: Ex-Cubs all homer in debuts
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 26m
Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez made history as the first trio of ex-teammates to homer in their respective debuts with a new team.
MMN Recap: Alex Ramirez Hits Three-Run Home Run For St. Lucie
by: Daniel Muras — Mets Minors 3m
AAA: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders (47-26) vs. Syracuse Mets (26-50)The Mets' game against the Railriders on Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up at a later dat
Kumar Rocker Didn't With The Mets. So What Are His Options?
by: J.J. Cooper — Baseball America 32m
Explaining Kumar Rocker's options for 2022 and beyond.
The Mets should have added to their bullpen at the deadline
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37m
The team chose not to upgrade a bullpen that could have used some help.
MLB Makes It Easy For The Mets To Screw Kumar Rocker
by: Tom Ley — Defector 41m
Why are teams even incentivized by compensatory picks to lowball their draftees in the first place? Why do draft picks have their bonuses confined to the parameters of their slot value? Why does the amateur draft even exist at all?
NY Mets News: “Ship-Rocked” with failure to sign Kumar Rocker
by: Ryan Schlachter — Fansided: Rising Apple 45m
Life comes at you fast. Heading into the All-Star break, the New York Mets held a 3.5 game lead in the NL East with plenty of time to make moves that could...
Here’s what happened between the Mets and Kumar Rocker | SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 50m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explains what went on behind the scenes between the Mets and Kumar Rocker, saying there were no negotiations beyond the initial ...
Aidan Cooke - What the Mets May See in Newly-Acquired Pitcher Trevor Williams
by: Aidan Cooke — Mack's Mets 58m
(Photo Credit - Syracuse Mets, James Farrance). With just over an hour to go before Friday's trade deadline, the Mets swung a deal with ...
Tweets
It's Monday so we are talking power rankings on @TwitterSpaces! Join us at 1 pm ET.Official Team Account
New Post: OTD in 2015: Mets Complete Sweep of Nats to Tie for First https://t.co/naS26JfEtR #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
10 games up next against the Marlins, Phillies and Nationals. Followed up by 13 games against the Dodgers and Giants. The Mets are entering their make-or-break portion of the season, for real this time. Buckle up ladies and gentsBlogger / Podcaster
MMN Recap: Alex Ramirez Hits Three-Run Home Run For St. Lucie https://t.co/oMiexGLoz4Blogger / Podcaster
OABT S5 E23: 86 days in first place, but surely doesn't feel like it. @orangebluething @darrenjmeenan @jquadddddd | RT for a chance at a FREE LINDOR SHIRSEY from the Mets https://t.co/5TZdiPiOghSuper Fan
We talked about just making the playoffs, now let’s talk about winning it all: https://t.co/9VrQYPi2YaBlogger / Podcaster
