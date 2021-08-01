New York Mets
Injury Updates: Guillorme, Rendon, Trout, Walsh, Ohtani, Schwarber, Lamet
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets placed Luis Guillorme on the IL today with a left hamstring strain, according to Mike Puma of The …
Clock Runs Out On Mets In Attempt To Sign Top Pick Kumar Rocker
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 9m
The New York Mets failed to sign their top pick from last month's amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, by Sunday's 5 p.m. EDT deadline, over concern about his medical scans.
A Capricious Game
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 30m
The Reds Joey Votto said something wonderful Saturday night, after just missing his bid for a record-tying home run in his eighth straight game. Who knows?
Mets, Steve Cohen whiffing on Kumar Rocker looks Wilpon-esque
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 37m
As much on-field success as his club has enjoyed, Steve Cohen also has managed to rehabilitate the reputation of his predecessors.
Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets that MLB draft picks are worth “up to 5x more than slot value”
by: Jay Rigdon — The Comeback 2h
Cohen's tweet was in response to the Mets not signing first round pick Kumar Rocker, and it was not a great look.
Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The Mets failed to sign their top pick from the draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, over concerns about his medical scans.
Education time: Mets sign many of their draft picks
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
My friends the Mets want to educate you with this information. METS ANNOUNCE 2021 DRAFT SIGNINGS FLUSHING, N.Y., August 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has signed 19 of their…
Javier Baez, Kumar Rocker, and the Stretch Run
by: L N P-After Midnight — Talkin' Mets 2h
The Mets made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring Javier Baez. Is it enough? Mike Silva discusses the Mets deadline, the keys to their upcoming schedule, and their decision to not sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker.
Thanks to the guys for having me! It was fun.Thanks to @JustinCToscano of @TheRecordSports @northjersey for joining @THEMetsianPod. Talked Rocker non-signing, the deadline, deGrom, Conforto & Justin even gave us his bold prediction: the #Mets WILL make the playoffs. You heard it hear first, folks 😉https://t.co/91TefyJ1RBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
-
-
Is this the Rocker timeline? • DNP in pre-draft MRI • Mets draft him 10th overall • Mets then check medicals • bc he didn't get pre-draft MRI the Mets don't have to offer him a deal, so they don't, they save money + get the 11th round pick next year as compensation.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If this is only an elbow issue with Rocker, the Mets are going to look short sighted or incompetent. Time will tell if there’s more to it than that.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: This wasn't about money, it was about opportunity cost. The Mets never even made Kumar Rocker an offer. Full story on their decision not to sign the No. 10 overall pick: https://t.co/vJJjigyA5eBlogger / Podcaster
