New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Injury Updates: Guillorme, Rendon, Trout, Walsh, Ohtani, Schwarber, Lamet

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets placed Luis Guillorme on the IL today with a left hamstring strain, according to Mike Puma of The &hellip;

CBS New York
Clock Runs Out On Mets In Attempt To Sign Top Pick Kumar Rocker

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 9m

The New York Mets failed to sign their top pick from last month's amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, by Sunday's 5 p.m. EDT deadline, over concern about his medical scans.

A Capricious Game

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 30m

The Reds Joey Votto said something wonderful Saturday night, after just missing his bid for a record-tying home run in his eighth straight game. Who knows?

New York Post
Mets, Steve Cohen whiffing on Kumar Rocker looks Wilpon-esque

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 37m

As much on-field success as his club has enjoyed, Steve Cohen also has managed to rehabilitate the reputation of his predecessors.

The Comeback
Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets that MLB draft picks are worth “up to 5x more than slot value”

by: Jay Rigdon The Comeback 2h

Cohen's tweet was in response to the Mets not signing first round pick Kumar Rocker, and it was not a great look.

NBC Sports
Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

The Mets failed to sign their top pick from the draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, over concerns about his medical scans.

The Mets Police
Education time: Mets sign many of their draft picks

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

My friends the Mets want to educate you with this information. METS ANNOUNCE 2021 DRAFT SIGNINGS   FLUSHING, N.Y., August 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has signed 19 of their…

Talkin' Mets
Javier Baez, Kumar Rocker, and the Stretch Run

by: L N P-After Midnight Talkin' Mets 2h

The Mets made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring Javier Baez. Is it enough? Mike Silva discusses the Mets deadline, the keys to their upcoming schedule, and their decision to not sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker.

