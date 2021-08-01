MMO Comments Guidelines

New York Mets
Remembering Mets History: (1962) Frank Thomas Has Three Straight Multi HR Games
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 3m
Wednesday August 1st 1962: Today 8,681 fans came out to the Polo Grounds to see Casey Stengel's last place Mets (26-77) host Gene Mauch's...
Clock Runs Out On Mets In Attempt To Sign Top Pick Kumar Rocker
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
The New York Mets failed to sign their top pick from last month's amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, by Sunday's 5 p.m. EDT deadline, over concern about his medical scans.
A Capricious Game
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
The Reds Joey Votto said something wonderful Saturday night, after just missing his bid for a record-tying home run in his eighth straight game. Who knows?
Mets, Steve Cohen whiffing on Kumar Rocker looks Wilpon-esque
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
As much on-field success as his club has enjoyed, Steve Cohen also has managed to rehabilitate the reputation of his predecessors.
Injury Updates: Guillorme, Rendon, Trout, Walsh, Ohtani, Schwarber, Lamet
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Mets placed Luis Guillorme on the IL today with a left hamstring strain, according to Mike Puma of The …
Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets that MLB draft picks are worth “up to 5x more than slot value”
by: Jay Rigdon — The Comeback 3h
Cohen's tweet was in response to the Mets not signing first round pick Kumar Rocker, and it was not a great look.
Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
The Mets failed to sign their top pick from the draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, over concerns about his medical scans.
