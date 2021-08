It’s beyond hilarious to me that Bob just has people in his phone by their first names. I think I just got to the bottom of why he’s wrong so often. Dudes got 6 Scott’s in his phone. He has his cousin Scott texting him “I heard Mets are signing Bauer” and he thinks it’s Boras.

Bob Nightengale Scott Boras statement on Kumar Rocker https://t.co/oOwBAOVP0n