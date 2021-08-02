New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pirates Claim Anthony Banda From Mets
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Pirates announced they've claimed left-hander Anthony Banda off waivers from the Mets. Pittsburgh already had a vacancy on the 40-man …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Former Cubs' impressive debuts | 08/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Kris Bryant all homer with their new clubs after being traded by the Cubs at the Deadline
Conforto's game-saving throw wins top play
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 27m
The play went something like this: With a man on second base and one out in the ninth, pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza lined a single to right, where Michael Conforto fielded it on a hop, took a glance toward home, then fired a strike on the fly to...
Press release: Mets claim RHP Jake Reed
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 28m
FLUSHING, N.Y., August 2, 2021 -- The New York Mets today announced the club has claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Tampa Bay. He will report to Miami to be part of New York’s taxi squad. Reed, 28, has appeared in six games, one start with the...
MLB betting: NL MVP, Cy Young races wide open following Jacob deGrom injury
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 30m
At the MLB All-Star break, Jacob deGrom was the betting favorite for both the MVP and Cy Young.
Mets vs. Marlins prediction, total: Take the Under in Miami
by: VSiN — New York Post 32m
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets are two of just four teams this season averaging fewer than four runs per game.
John Franco reflects on 9/11, impact of sports on community
by: Peter Haskell — Radio.com: WFAN 43m
The Mets were in Pittsburgh when the World Trade Center was attacked and couldn’t fly home. After 20 years, former closer John Franco, who grew up in Brooklyn, can still visualize the burning Twin Towers.
Mets To Claim Jake Reed Off Waivers From Rays
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 48m
The Mets are claiming reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Rays, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com (Twitter link). Tampa Bay …
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
This afternoon, the Mets announced they claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from TB. He’s part of the Mets’ taxi squad in Miami. He’s appeared in six MLB games this season. He’s allowed two earned runs over 5.1 IP.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Podcast! @jjcoop36 and I dive into all the latest in the baseball world, including - Team USA's loss to Japan in the Olympics - Context for the Kumar Rocker-Mets situation - Pouring one out for the Cubs and Nationals And much, much more https://t.co/zhKVYjfYg3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Check out my latest Top 20 #Mets prospect list for @SNYtv sans Kumar Rocker and Pete Crow-Armstrong. As I’ve mentioned before, I feel great about the top of the system, it just is lacking the depth that other organizations have. That’ll take time to build https://t.co/yuFA8JoJIJMinors
-
Among 495 right-handed pitchers who have thrown a min. 50 pitches this season, Jake Reed owns the 10th-lowest average vertical release point at 3.91 feet. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedMets have claimed funky right-hander Jake Reed. He has a 3.38 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 big league innings this year. https://t.co/WhWe6Hl6CTBlogger / Podcaster
-
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror... Here are the top 20 prospects in the Mets' farm system (via @PSLToFlushing) https://t.co/7t5agABeWJTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TheAppleNYM: sup 🐐 #LFGM 🍎 (📷@4chrissimon)Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets