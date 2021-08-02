New York Mets
Boras rips 'unjust' MLB draft after Mets whiff on Rocker
by: Dan Mennella — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
“MLB missed the opportunity to have this player in their system because of the club’s decision to pursue draft dollars in next year’s draft,” the veteran super agent reportedly said.
NY Mets: MIguel Castro put on COVID list, not positive
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 8m
Amid a key stretch of games, the Mets will be without reliever Miguel Castro. He was placed on the COVID-19 list, but has not tested positive.
Press release: 08.02 - NYM roster move
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 32m
The New York Mets have placed RHP Miguel Casto on the Injured List, due to health and safety protocols and recalled outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. from Triple-A Syracuse. Almora will wear #4.
Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/2/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m
Tylor Megill starts as the Mets begin a four-game series against the trade-depleted Marlins.
Mets bench struggling Michael Conforto and give him ‘homework’
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 50m
Rather than insert Michael Conforto in their starting lineup Monday night, the Mets sent their veteran outfielder to study hall.
Which Former Cubs Star Will Have Biggest Impact In 2021?
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
The Chicago Cubs decided to sell at the deadline; but which of the stars they traded will contribute the most to their new team?
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
Monday, August 2, 2021 • 7:10 PMloanDepot Park • Miami, FLTylor Megill (1-0, 2.04) vs. Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 6.87)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMSunday was an ugly day for the Mets.
Terry Collins stops by the show for Mets memory lane | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Andy Martino welcomes special guest Terry Collins to the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the former New York Mets manager stops by the show to...
