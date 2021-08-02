Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Boras rips 'unjust' MLB draft after Mets whiff on Rocker

by: Dan Mennella Radio.com: WFAN 1h

“MLB missed the opportunity to have this player in their system because of the club’s decision to pursue draft dollars in next year’s draft,” the veteran super agent reportedly said.

Lohud
NY Mets: MIguel Castro put on COVID list, not positive

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 8m

Amid a key stretch of games, the Mets will be without reliever Miguel Castro. He was placed on the COVID-19 list, but has not tested positive.

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: 08.02 - NYM roster move

by: N/A MLB: Mets 32m

The New York Mets have placed RHP Miguel Casto on the Injured List, due to health and safety protocols and recalled outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. from Triple-A Syracuse. Almora will wear #4.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/2/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m

Tylor Megill starts as the Mets begin a four-game series against the trade-depleted Marlins.

New York Post
Mets bench struggling Michael Conforto and give him ‘homework’

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 50m

Rather than insert Michael Conforto in their starting lineup Monday night, the Mets sent their veteran outfielder to study hall.

The Cold Wire
Which Former Cubs Star Will Have Biggest Impact In 2021?

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 2h

The Chicago Cubs decided to sell at the deadline; but which of the stars they traded will contribute the most to their new team?

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2h

Monday, August 2, 2021 • 7:10 PMloanDepot Park • Miami, FLTylor Megill (1-0, 2.04) vs. Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 6.87)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMSunday was an ugly day for the Mets.

SNY Mets

Terry Collins stops by the show for Mets memory lane | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Andy Martino welcomes special guest Terry Collins to the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the former New York Mets manager stops by the show to...

