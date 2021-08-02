Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Press release: 08.02 - NYM roster move

by: N/A MLB: Mets 33m

The New York Mets have placed RHP Miguel Casto on the Injured List, due to health and safety protocols and recalled outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. from Triple-A Syracuse. Almora will wear #4.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Lohud
63114932_thumbnail

NY Mets: MIguel Castro put on COVID list, not positive

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 8m

Amid a key stretch of games, the Mets will be without reliever Miguel Castro. He was placed on the COVID-19 list, but has not tested positive.

Amazin' Avenue
63114437_thumbnail

Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/2/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m

Tylor Megill starts as the Mets begin a four-game series against the trade-depleted Marlins.

New York Post
63114089_thumbnail

Mets bench struggling Michael Conforto and give him ‘homework’

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 50m

Rather than insert Michael Conforto in their starting lineup Monday night, the Mets sent their veteran outfielder to study hall.

WFAN
63113525_thumbnail

Boras rips 'unjust' MLB draft after Mets whiff on Rocker

by: Dan Mennella Radio.com: WFAN 1h

“MLB missed the opportunity to have this player in their system because of the club’s decision to pursue draft dollars in next year’s draft,” the veteran super agent reportedly said.

The Cold Wire
62850847_thumbnail

Which Former Cubs Star Will Have Biggest Impact In 2021?

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 2h

The Chicago Cubs decided to sell at the deadline; but which of the stars they traded will contribute the most to their new team?

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
62872993_thumbnail

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2h

Monday, August 2, 2021 • 7:10 PMloanDepot Park • Miami, FLTylor Megill (1-0, 2.04) vs. Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 6.87)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMSunday was an ugly day for the Mets.

SNY Mets

Terry Collins stops by the show for Mets memory lane | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Andy Martino welcomes special guest Terry Collins to the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the former New York Mets manager stops by the show to...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 2m
    RT @Buster_ESPN: The adjustment that MLB and the Players Association should make in next CBA for draftees like Kumar Rocker is obvious: If a team declines to make at least a minimum offer (say 80% of prescribed slot value), then the player should become a free agent, able to sign with any team.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 6m
    Michael Conforto on his benching: "I have to play better - that is the bottom line."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 8m
    Fishing trip. #LGM 🆚: Miami 📍: loanDepot Park 🕢: 7:10 p.m. 💪: Tylor Megill 📺: @SNYtv 📻: @wcbs880 🔗: https://t.co/2D8sYTo3Xh
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 8m
    Tylor Megill gets the start as the Mets begin a series with the Marlins down in Miami. ⏰: 7:10 p.m. 📺: SNY https://t.co/CO2T7MIpRJ
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 11m
    You know who we haven't seen in a while. Angel Hernandez. Mets (Megill) at Marlins (Luzardo). First pitch 7:10 pm ET. Radio on @wcbs880 and WQBU 92.7 FM (Spanish). TV on @SNYtv. Enjoy the ballgame!
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 16m
    Tylor Megill pitching for the Mets tonight. He had a 1.04 ERA in July while the rest of the starters combined for 5.78. The rookie has stepped up when the team has needed him.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets