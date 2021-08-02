Do Not Sell My Personal Information

NY Mets: Michael Conforto slumping, looking to improve stats

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 40m

Mired in a terrible slump, Michael Conforto is looking to turn around soon as the Mets push to stay atop the NL East standings.

Film Room
63116565_thumbnail

Pete Alonso homers (24) on a fly ball to left center field. | 08/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

NYM vs. MIA at loanDepot park

Baseball America
62265261_thumbnail

Cam Collier, No. 3 Player In The 2023 Class, Reclassifies For 2022 MLB Draft

by: Ben Badler Baseball America 14m

One of the premier 2023 players in the country will be available in the 2022 draft.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 1 trade the Mets should have made, 1 I’m glad they didn’t

by: Keith Jacobs Fansided: Rising Apple 22m

The New York Mets were active buyers during this year's trade deadline, with the team being linked to numerous big names. Acquiring Javier Baez was the big...

Daily News
63116124_thumbnail

Mets' Michael Conforto stays benched amid brutal slump - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 33m

Rojas said the outfielder is being &quot;too mental&quot; while hitting.

Mets Merized
63115826_thumbnail

Nimmo Scratched From Lineup, Castro Placed on COVID Injured List

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 51m

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo has been scratched from Monday nights lineup against the Marlins in Miami. Brandon Drury will sub in for Nimmo and Kevin Pillar will shift from right field to cen

WFAN
63115628_thumbnail

Luis Rojas: Michael Conforto ‘too mental at the plate'

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Michael Conforto was out of the Mets’ starting lineup Monday, sitting for the second time in three days, and skipper Luis Rojas said Conforto might be ‘too mental’ at the plate. Conforto is hitting .196 this season.

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Gameday: Mets @ Marlins - 8/2/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

    The Mets are on the road to play the Miami Marlins.  It's game one of the four game series.    Tonight’s Lineup: Brandon Nimmo RF;...

