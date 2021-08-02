New York Mets
Mets' Michael Conforto stays benched amid brutal slump - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 26m
Rojas said the outfielder is being "too mental" while hitting.
Cam Collier, No. 3 Player In The 2023 Class, Reclassifies For 2022 MLB Draft
by: Ben Badler — Baseball America 7m
One of the premier 2023 players in the country will be available in the 2022 draft.
NY Mets: 1 trade the Mets should have made, 1 I’m glad they didn’t
by: Keith Jacobs — Fansided: Rising Apple 15m
The New York Mets were active buyers during this year's trade deadline, with the team being linked to numerous big names. Acquiring Javier Baez was the big...
Baez scores on wild pitch | 08/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 19m
Javier Baez capitalizes on a wild pitch by Jesus Luzardo and runs home to cut the Mets' deficit to 4-1 in the top of the 2nd
NY Mets: Michael Conforto slumping, looking to improve stats
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 34m
Mired in a terrible slump, Michael Conforto is looking to turn around soon as the Mets push to stay atop the NL East standings.
Nimmo Scratched From Lineup, Castro Placed on COVID Injured List
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 44m
Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo has been scratched from Monday nights lineup against the Marlins in Miami. Brandon Drury will sub in for Nimmo and Kevin Pillar will shift from right field to cen
Luis Rojas: Michael Conforto ‘too mental at the plate'
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 54m
Michael Conforto was out of the Mets’ starting lineup Monday, sitting for the second time in three days, and skipper Luis Rojas said Conforto might be ‘too mental’ at the plate. Conforto is hitting .196 this season.
Gameday: Mets @ Marlins - 8/2/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets are on the road to play the Miami Marlins. It's game one of the four game series. Tonight’s Lineup: Brandon Nimmo RF;...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
God bless Javy. I hope the baseball gods don't smite him for trying to play through.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Javy stays in the game. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Baez back on the field. Love to see it #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blog / Website
-
No way this backfires…Baez is staying in the game at shortstop.Beat Writer / Columnist
