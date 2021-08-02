Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
63118647_thumbnail

Tylor Megill has first rough outing as Mets fall to Marlins | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 27m

MIAMI — Tylor Megill is, apparently, fallible. After starring in July as the Mets’ best pitcher, the rookie righthander had his first rough start out of eight in the majors on Monday in a 6-3 loss to

centerfieldmaz
63119079_thumbnail

Remembering Mets History: (1970) Nolan Ryan Ks 13 In A Three Hit Shut Out

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2m

Tuesday August 4th 1970: Gil Hodges reigning World Champion New York Mets (57-49) were in second place one game behind the Pittsburgh Pirate...

Fox Sports
63119064_thumbnail

Lewis Brinson’s grand-slam helps Marlins hold off Mets, 6-3

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2m

The Miami Marlins defeated the New York Mets 6-3, with help from Lewis Brinson's grand-slam in the first inning. It was his 4th home run on the season.

Amazin' Avenue
63119046_thumbnail

Mets drop series opener to Marlins

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

Maybe the Mets shouldn’t play in Miami.

Newsday
63118968_thumbnail

Brinson's 1st-inning grand slam helps Marlins beat Mets 6-3 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 9m

(AP) -- Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 6-3 Monday night.Miguel Rojas

Mets Merized
63118957_thumbnail

Brinson’s Slam, Lack of Clutch Hits Doom Mets in 6-3 Loss to Marlins

by: Anthony E. Parelli Mets Merized Online 11m

 Tylor Megill has been a godsend for the injury-riddled Mets this season. So, when he gave up four runs before recording an out, it was up to the Met bats to pick him up.In short, the

Daily News
63118877_thumbnail

Mets' loss to Marlins cuts division lead to 2.5 games - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 15m

The hold over the NL East isn't so tight any more.

New York Post
63118829_thumbnail

Marlins light up Tylor Megill early, hang on to beat Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 19m

After allowing three earned runs total in five July starts, rookie Tylor Megill surrendered five runs, four earned, in Monday's start.

Film Room
63118662_thumbnail

Michael Conforto's leadoff double | 08/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 26m

Michael Conforto laces a double down the line in right field to build momentum for the Mets in the 9th inning

