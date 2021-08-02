New York Mets
Taijuan Walker’s ‘stuff’ eases Mets’ concerns about fatigue
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Taijuan Walker’s stuff was good enough in his last start that the right-hander quelled some of the concern that he has hit a wall.
'Should I get ready or not?': NY Mets' J.D. Davis shares reaction to not being traded
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
J.D. Davis' name has often been in trade rumors, but the Mets didn't give him away at the trade deadline. Here's how he felt about that.
Javy Baez Is A Slasher Flick Hero
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 4h
We all knew that Javy Báez was the hero we didn’t know we needed. We all hope that Javy Báez is the hero that we deserve. But what we all thought was that Javy Báez was going to be a hero in the mold of the classics: Christopher Reeve. Michael Keaton.
Brinson's 1st-inning grand slam helps Marlins beat Mets 6-3
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place...
Alonso Homers, But Brinson’s 1st-Inning Slam Helps Marlins Beat Mets 6-3
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5h
Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat the NL East-leading Mets 6-3 Monday night.
