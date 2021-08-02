Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
MLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks - Metro US

by: About the Author Metro News 6m

Jorge Lopez allowed one run and one hit in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Andrew Heaney in a 7-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night. Lopez (3-12) ended a nine-start winless streak despite walking a...

Lohud
'Should I get ready or not?': NY Mets' J.D. Davis shares reaction to not being traded

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

J.D. Davis' name has often been in trade rumors, but the Mets didn't give him away at the trade deadline. Here's how he felt about that.

New York Post
Taijuan Walker’s ‘stuff’ eases Mets’ concerns about fatigue

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Taijuan Walker’s stuff was good enough in his last start that the right-hander quelled some of the concern that he has hit a wall.

Sports Media 101

Javy Baez Is A Slasher Flick Hero

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 4h

We all knew that Javy Báez was the hero we didn’t know we needed. We all hope that Javy Báez is the hero that we deserve. But what we all thought was that Javy Báez was going to be a hero in the mold of the classics: Christopher Reeve. Michael Keaton.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 8/3/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Sport...

USA Today
Brinson's 1st-inning grand slam helps Marlins beat Mets 6-3

by: AP USA Today 2h

Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place...

CBS New York
Alonso Homers, But Brinson’s 1st-Inning Slam Helps Marlins Beat Mets 6-3

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 4h

Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat the NL East-leading Mets 6-3 Monday night.

New York Post
Michael Conforto’s slump complicates Mets’ free agency future

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 6h

The 2021 Mets, not terrible, while certainly not great, addressed a current conundrum Monday when they sat Michael Conforto.

