Boston radio station slams ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez for ‘drivel’ during Red Sox-Rays ESPN Sunday Night Baseball - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The Tampa Bay Rays swept the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, reclaiming first place in the American League East, and former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez had a front-row seat.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: How the lineup would thrive with universal DH

by: Brad LaPlante Fansided: Rising Apple 46m

Despite having one of the best-hitting pitchers in baseball in Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets would have one of the most dangerous lineups in the league w...

Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/3/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday  Kevin Elster ,  Mackey Sasser . and Travis Blankenhorn. Mets lose to Marlins 6...

MLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks - Metro US

by: About the Author Metro News 2h

Jorge Lopez allowed one run and one hit in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Andrew Heaney in a 7-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night. Lopez (3-12) ended a nine-start winless streak despite walking a...

'Should I get ready or not?': NY Mets' J.D. Davis shares reaction to not being traded

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 3h

J.D. Davis' name has often been in trade rumors, but the Mets didn't give him away at the trade deadline. Here's how he felt about that.

Taijuan Walker’s ‘stuff’ eases Mets’ concerns about fatigue

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Taijuan Walker’s stuff was good enough in his last start that the right-hander quelled some of the concern that he has hit a wall.

Javy Baez Is A Slasher Flick Hero

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 6h

We all knew that Javy Báez was the hero we didn’t know we needed. We all hope that Javy Báez is the hero that we deserve. But what we all thought was that Javy Báez was going to be a hero in the mold of the classics: Christopher Reeve. Michael Keaton.

Brinson's 1st-inning grand slam helps Marlins beat Mets 6-3

by: AP USA Today 3h

Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place...

