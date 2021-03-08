New York Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/3/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Kevin Elster , Mackey Sasser . and Travis Blankenhorn. Mets lose to Marlins 6...
NY Mets: How the lineup would thrive with universal DH
by: Brad LaPlante — Fansided: Rising Apple 46m
Despite having one of the best-hitting pitchers in baseball in Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets would have one of the most dangerous lineups in the league w...
Boston radio station slams ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez for ‘drivel’ during Red Sox-Rays ESPN Sunday Night Baseball - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The Tampa Bay Rays swept the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, reclaiming first place in the American League East, and former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez had a front-row seat.
MLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks - Metro US
by: About the Author — Metro News 2h
Jorge Lopez allowed one run and one hit in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Andrew Heaney in a 7-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night. Lopez (3-12) ended a nine-start winless streak despite walking a...
'Should I get ready or not?': NY Mets' J.D. Davis shares reaction to not being traded
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
J.D. Davis' name has often been in trade rumors, but the Mets didn't give him away at the trade deadline. Here's how he felt about that.
Taijuan Walker’s ‘stuff’ eases Mets’ concerns about fatigue
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Taijuan Walker’s stuff was good enough in his last start that the right-hander quelled some of the concern that he has hit a wall.
Javy Baez Is A Slasher Flick Hero
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 6h
We all knew that Javy Báez was the hero we didn’t know we needed. We all hope that Javy Báez is the hero that we deserve. But what we all thought was that Javy Báez was going to be a hero in the mold of the classics: Christopher Reeve. Michael Keaton.
Brinson's 1st-inning grand slam helps Marlins beat Mets 6-3
by: AP — USA Today 3h
Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place...
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Bounce Back Against Marlins https://t.co/Kxg31YKcTJ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Kevin Elster, Mackey Sasser and Travis Blankenhorn. Mets lose to Marlins 6-3; Conforto benched but gets PH double, Miguel Castro hits the COVID IL; #Mets @JohnMackinAde #LGM #LGSM #MetsTwitter @BTB_MikeII https://t.co/ztxwnOOMUeBlogger / Podcaster
-
If the DH comes back to the NL in 2022, the #Mets need to take advantage #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/FVDxKY6tn2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WWSRN_Radio: #Mets should've traded for #KrisBryant from the #Cubs rather than #JavierBaez at the trade deadline? Would Bryant have been less pricey from a prospect and money perspective and more what the Mets needed? #MLB #MLBTradeDeadline #TradeDeadline #JeffMcNeil #SecondBase #Defense https://t.co/u88DkutnpDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yours is one of my favorite tweets, ever.@Buster_ESPN Terrible article and I haven't even read it. What our players needed was an owner that didn't screw everything up. ThanksBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wow, and this was decades before the Statcast era. Pretty impressive hit rate by Donruss. Not to mention the great '87 card design... I'm a sucker for black borders!Donruss crushed it w their 87 Rated Rookie picks. https://t.co/PGgDI6M8WbBlogger / Podcaster
