MMO Roundtable: Trade Deadline Reactions
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 45m
Another trade deadline has come and gone, and boy was it a crazy one. The Mets finally struck late Friday afternoon, acquiring shortstop Javier Baez and right-hander Trevor Williams from the Chica
Mack - 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Report - SS - Termarr Johnson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7m
Termarr Johnson SS 5-10 175 Mays H.S. Mack’s spin - An easy early projection as a first round pick. Ri...
Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Thirteen
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
What minor league players put up the best numbers this past week, July 27th to August 1st?
Aaron Judge, Kevin Pillar named New York’s Heart and Hustle Award winners
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 3h
Aaron Judge, Kevin Pillar named New York's Heart and Hustle Award winners first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
NY Mets: Javier Baez is a welcomed addition to the Big Apple
by: Alan Karmin — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
Welcome to the New York Mets Javy Baez! Baez did not arrive from Chicago in time to wear the popular, or not so popular, black jerseys on Friday night, but...
Kevin Pillar joins MLB Central | 08/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Kevin Pillar joins MLB Central to discuss the Mets' season, receiving the team's 2021 Heart and Hustle Award and more
Mike’s Met of the Month, July 2021: Pete Alonso
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 4h
The New York Mets struggled a bit in July, going just 14-13 while failing to expand upon their lead in the National League East, but there were some positive signs. Tylor Megill posted a strong month, posting a 1.04 ERA for the month while recording...
Jacob deGrom said being shut down “is pretty boring.” Today he briefly played catch lefthanded lol.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom said his elbow inflammation is a separate issue from the forearm tightness that initially sidelined him — a sixth injury this season. An MRI and CT scan did not reveal the source of the inflammation, he said. “I feel like I was having the best year of my career.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Any concern that he will miss the rest of the season? “I would say no, not right now,” Jacob deGrom said. “It depends on hopefully the next image of the inflammation.” DeGrom is penciled in for another MRI around Aug. 13.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom (elbow) expects to pitch again in 21' https://t.co/N22SGsMRTgBlog / Website
-
RT @MetsFanMania: Pete Crow-Armstrong’s message to Mets fans per his Instagram storyBlogger / Podcaster
-
How quickly things go from “will miss next start” to “may not pitch again this season” is truly remarkableJacob deGrom spoke to reporters for the first time since his shutdown last week. Says he is confident he will pitch again this season.Blogger / Podcaster
