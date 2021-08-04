New York Mets
Is this a first-place team?
by: Peter Kauffmann — Mets Briefing 48m
If so, it's time to show it...
I can agree with this, but if that's the case. Do nothing and keep PCA. Try to get Baez if you really want him in free agency.@DarrenJMeenan @The7Line If deGrom’s not gonna be available for the long haul I don’t blame them for not making a move. It could’ve helped them win the division but if I’m trading prospects it’s to win the WS not just make the playoffs. No way they beat LA without deGrom.Free Agent
They're known about deGrom all damn season. He's no doubt the best of the best when healthy, but he's not. They'll be lucky to make the playoffs and hopefully he can string it together. He can't go 2 starts without being shut down again.@DarrenJMeenan @The7Line Which SP help did you want? Mets didn’t know about deGrom until deadline day. You wanted to Berrios for Dom Smith or McNeil plus top 5 prospect? Mets offense needs to wake up. Scoring 2.7-3runs a game won’t cut it. Period.Free Agent
New @ThatsSoMetsPod with @ConnorJRogers is live! 🍎 Break down all angles of the Kumar Rocker situation 🍎 Trade deadline review 🍎 Your questionsMinors
New Post: Taijuan Walker’s Struggles Continue in Miami https://t.co/t2KVDaibId #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- deGrom: ? - Taijuan Walker has hit a wall (and did before the deadline) - Peterson/Lucchesi/Yamamoto: out (missing anyone else) - Syndergaard: ? Getting Baez was nice and all, but other than Hill, it makes no sense why the Mets didn't get more rotation help.Free Agent
From yesterday... * Jacob deGrom "right now" thinks he'll pitch again this year: https://t.co/g34VcJFta4 * Mets lose, Taijuan Walker says he's "going in the right direction": https://t.co/xnJyEOhwLC * Notes on Nimmo, Castro, Pillar and Gsellman(!): https://t.co/ickwfbNeqfBeat Writer / Columnist
