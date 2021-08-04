New York Mets
Luis Rojas calls NY Mets team meeting before game vs. Marlins
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 47m
With the Mets losing ground in the NL East standings, Luis Rojas is hoping to wake his team up before another game against the Marlins.
Rojas holds meeting with slumping Mets
by: Glenn Sattell — MLB: Mets 38s
MIAMI – The Mets have seen their lead in the National League East dwindle to 1 1/2 games, and manager Luis Rojas is doing everything he knows to stop the skid and put the team back on the right path. Prior to Wednesday’s game with the Marlins, Rojas...
Mets closer Edwin Diaz on paternity leave through at least Thursday | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 19m
MIAMI — Mets closer Edwin Diaz will miss at least two games while on the paternity list, manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday afternoon. He left the team to return to New York and be with his wife, Nasha
Game Chatter: Carlos Carrasco vs Zach Thompson (8/4/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 44m
Gameday: Mets @ Marlins - 8/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 45m
The Mets are on the road to play the Miami Marlins. It's game three of the four game series. Mets (55-51) @ Marlins (46-61), 7...
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Marlins, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 1h
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 • 7:10 PMloanDepot Park • Miami, FLRHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Thompson (2-4, 2.33 ERA)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets slide
Nick Tropeano Elects Free Agency
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Nick Tropeano has elected free agency after being passed through outright waivers by the Mets, according to the MLB.com transactions …
Open thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 8/4/21
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Carlos Carrasco makes his second start as a Met tonight in Miami.
