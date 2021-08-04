New York Mets
Javier Baez homers (2) on a fly ball to right field. | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets
NYM vs. MIA at loanDepot park
Final Score: Mets 5, Marlins 3—The Báez Game
Javy Báez had his fingerprints all over this Mets win.
Phillies extend winning streak to 4 with 9-5 win over Nats | Newsday
(AP) -- Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to four games with a 9-5 victory over the Washingt
Matt Harvey pitched at Fake New Yankee Stadium. How did he do? You’ll look!
If there is one stadium that Matt Harvey loves, it’s Fake New Yankee Stadium. He loves it so much that he has been known to skip an actual game of a team he’s on to attend a game at FN…
Conforto scores in the 8th | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets
A pitch gets away from Alex Jackson and Michael Conforto scores to double the Mets' lead in the 8th inning
New York Mets: Javier Báez continues magical season with incredible slide
What a season it has been for Javier Báez producing memorable moments, whether he's wearing a New York Mets or Chicago Cubs uniform. With a nickname like ...
Luis Rojas calls team meeting after Mets losses - New York Daily News
“We have the ability to bounce back in these situations,” Rojas said.
Javy “El Mago” Báez shows Mets his magic with ridiculous slide
Javy being Javy with the magic.
Video Story: Mets, Marlins continue set
Mets @ Marlins Aug. 04, 2021
