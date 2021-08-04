New York Mets
Rieber: Javier Baez sends right message at just right time for Mets | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 58m
"We have to get our act together soon," rookie Mets owner Steve Cohen Tweeted during the fifth inning of the Mets’ game on Tuesday night. The Mets went on to lose. It wasn’t until the eighth inning of
Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cardinals 7-4 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5m
(AP) -- Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Wednesday night.Dan
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 8/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 13m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Spo...
Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 53m
8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton
Baez’s Blast Helps Mets Snap Slide, Take Down Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 17m
The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.
Javier Báez Shines in Mets’ 5-3 Win Over Miami
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 28m
The Mets (56-51) took down the Marlins (46-62), 5-3, on Wednesday evening in Miami. The triumph was backed behind strong pitching from six different Mets who combined to allow three earned runs o
Mets vs. Marlins Highlights | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 35m
Javier Báez broke the tie with an 8th-inning solo homer and Michael Conforto scored two runs to lead the Mets to a 5-3 win vs. the Marlins
Báez's late homer, slick slide lead Mets past Marlins 5-3
by: AP — USA Today 38m
Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New...
Báez's late homer, slick slide lead Mets past Marlins 5-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 41m
(AP) -- Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Mia
The go-ahead homer. A savvy slide during a critical rally. Several violent swings and misses. A leaping catch to save a hit. And just a bit of smack talk. This was … The Javier Baez Experience: https://t.co/Mch4sIVFnFBeat Writer / Columnist
"He's the one guy who can get us going right now" Javier Báez provides the exact spark the Mets have needed https://t.co/M0l2TZakrYTV / Radio Network
El Mago executed the slide, hit the go-ahead home run and played great defense. “He’s really exciting to watch,” Luis Rojas said. “You’re waiting for something to happen.” On an all-around game from the Mets’ headliner from the deadline: https://t.co/0SbNriRRTRBeat Writer / Columnist
“I’m not going to let anybody disrespect me or my team." Power. Attitude. Smart baseball instincts. It was all on display in Javier Báez's fifth game as a Met. Story: https://t.co/PKWpTfYIBJBeat Writer / Columnist
