Baez’s Blast Helps Mets Snap Slide, Take Down Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 13m
The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.
Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cardinals 7-4 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 33s
(AP) -- Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Wednesday night.Dan
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 8/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 9m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Spo...
Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 48m
8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton
Javier Báez Shines in Mets’ 5-3 Win Over Miami
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 23m
The Mets (56-51) took down the Marlins (46-62), 5-3, on Wednesday evening in Miami. The triumph was backed behind strong pitching from six different Mets who combined to allow three earned runs o
Mets vs. Marlins Highlights | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
Javier Báez broke the tie with an 8th-inning solo homer and Michael Conforto scored two runs to lead the Mets to a 5-3 win vs. the Marlins
Báez's late homer, slick slide lead Mets past Marlins 5-3
by: AP — USA Today 34m
Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New...
Báez's late homer, slick slide lead Mets past Marlins 5-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 37m
(AP) -- Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Mia
The go-ahead homer. A savvy slide during a critical rally. Several violent swings and misses. A leaping catch to save a hit. And just a bit of smack talk. This was … The Javier Baez Experience: https://t.co/Mch4sIVFnFBeat Writer / Columnist
"He's the one guy who can get us going right now" Javier Báez provides the exact spark the Mets have needed https://t.co/M0l2TZakrYTV / Radio Network
El Mago executed the slide, hit the go-ahead home run and played great defense. “He’s really exciting to watch,” Luis Rojas said. “You’re waiting for something to happen.” On an all-around game from the Mets’ headliner from the deadline: https://t.co/0SbNriRRTRBeat Writer / Columnist
“I’m not going to let anybody disrespect me or my team." Power. Attitude. Smart baseball instincts. It was all on display in Javier Báez's fifth game as a Met. Story: https://t.co/PKWpTfYIBJBeat Writer / Columnist
