HOF Hitting Tips
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 1h
Ted Williams’ three keys to hitting: 1. Get a good pitch to hit, ie, a Strike. 2. A compact quick swing. 3. Proper thinking (hitting according to the situation).
Madness And Magic
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 40m
The day started with Luis Rojas gathering around and talking to his team “as a family“. Now I know that’s framed in love and support, but I’ve had those family talks too and it was nothing like that. So while it could have been a family talk like...
Magic Good, Bad and Exceedingly Strange
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
You know youre in a bad stretch because your team wins and you dont feel good just relieved, if youre lucky. Or exhausted, if youre not. Like I said, exhausted. El Mago indeed.
Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cardinals 7-4 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Wednesday night.Dan
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 8/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Spo...
Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton
Báez on his slide, Mets' win | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Javier Báez talks about his athletic slide, his go-ahead homer and the Mets' 5-3 win over the Marlins
Baez’s Blast Helps Mets Snap Slide, Take Down Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.
