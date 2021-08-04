Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Media 101

Madness And Magic

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 26m

The day started with Luis Rojas gathering around and talking to his team “as a family“. Now I know that’s framed in love and support, but I’ve had those family talks too and it was nothing like that. So while it could have been a family talk like...

BallNine
HOF Hitting Tips

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 54m

Ted Williams’ three keys to hitting: 1. Get a good pitch to hit, ie, a Strike. 2. A compact quick swing. 3. Proper thinking (hitting according to the situation).

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Magic Good, Bad and Exceedingly Strange

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h

You know youre in a bad stretch because your team wins and you dont feel good just relieved, if youre lucky. Or exhausted, if youre not. Like I said, exhausted. El Mago indeed.

Newsday
Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cardinals 7-4 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Wednesday night.Dan

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 8/5/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Spo...

Film Room
Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton

Film Room
Báez on his slide, Mets' win | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Javier Báez talks about his athletic slide, his go-ahead homer and the Mets' 5-3 win over the Marlins

CBS New York
Baez’s Blast Helps Mets Snap Slide, Take Down Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.

