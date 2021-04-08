Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Rojas on Javier Báez's great game | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 56m

Luis Rojas discusses Javier Báez's unreal slide into home, his late home run and Carlos Carrasco's start in the Mets' 5-3 win over Miami

Newsday
63172849_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 8m

A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:___WILD RIDEAnthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees host surprising Seattle in the opener of a four-game series between AL wild-card contenders.

Sports Media 101

Madness And Magic

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 2h

The day started with Luis Rojas gathering around and talking to his team “as a family“. Now I know that’s framed in love and support, but I’ve had those family talks too and it was nothing like that. So while it could have been a family talk like...

BallNine
63171245_thumbnail

HOF Hitting Tips

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 3h

Ted Williams’ three keys to hitting: 1. Get a good pitch to hit, ie, a Strike. 2. A compact quick swing. 3. Proper thinking (hitting according to the situation).

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Magic Good, Bad and Exceedingly Strange

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h

You know youre in a bad stretch because your team wins and you dont feel good just relieved, if youre lucky. Or exhausted, if youre not. Like I said, exhausted. El Mago indeed.

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 8/5/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Spo...

Film Room
63170342_thumbnail

Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton

CBS New York
63170737_thumbnail

Baez’s Blast Helps Mets Snap Slide, Take Down Marlins

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 4h

The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.

