Rojas on Javier Báez's great game | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 56m
Luis Rojas discusses Javier Báez's unreal slide into home, his late home run and Carlos Carrasco's start in the Mets' 5-3 win over Miami
LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 8m
A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:___WILD RIDEAnthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees host surprising Seattle in the opener of a four-game series between AL wild-card contenders.
Madness And Magic
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 2h
The day started with Luis Rojas gathering around and talking to his team “as a family“. Now I know that’s framed in love and support, but I’ve had those family talks too and it was nothing like that. So while it could have been a family talk like...
HOF Hitting Tips
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 3h
Ted Williams’ three keys to hitting: 1. Get a good pitch to hit, ie, a Strike. 2. A compact quick swing. 3. Proper thinking (hitting according to the situation).
Magic Good, Bad and Exceedingly Strange
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
You know youre in a bad stretch because your team wins and you dont feel good just relieved, if youre lucky. Or exhausted, if youre not. Like I said, exhausted. El Mago indeed.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 8/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Spo...
Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton
Baez’s Blast Helps Mets Snap Slide, Take Down Marlins
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 4h
The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.
