New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ Edwin Diaz placed on paternity leave, may not pitch until weekend

by: Mike Puma New York Post 40m

Edwin Diaz, who was placed on paternity leave, won’t be available to the Mets until at least Friday and perhaps Saturday.

Mack's Mets
Press Release: Behind Jackson and Eickhoff, Syracuse Mets bounce back with 6-3 win over Red Wings Wednesday afternoon

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 20s

Rochester, NY -  Syracuse Mets shortstop Drew Jackson and starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff led Syracuse to a 6-3 win over t...

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:___WILD RIDEAnthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees host surprising Seattle in the opener of a four-game series between AL wild-card contenders.

Sports Media 101

Madness And Magic

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 4h

The day started with Luis Rojas gathering around and talking to his team “as a family“. Now I know that’s framed in love and support, but I’ve had those family talks too and it was nothing like that. So while it could have been a family talk like...

BallNine
HOF Hitting Tips

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 4h

Ted Williams’ three keys to hitting: 1. Get a good pitch to hit, ie, a Strike. 2. A compact quick swing. 3. Proper thinking (hitting according to the situation).

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Magic Good, Bad and Exceedingly Strange

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h

You know youre in a bad stretch because your team wins and you dont feel good just relieved, if youre lucky. Or exhausted, if youre not. Like I said, exhausted. El Mago indeed.

Film Room
Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton

Film Room
Rojas on Javier Báez's great game | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Luis Rojas discusses Javier Báez's unreal slide into home, his late home run and Carlos Carrasco's start in the Mets' 5-3 win over Miami

