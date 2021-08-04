New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Edwin Diaz placed on paternity leave, may not pitch until weekend
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 40m
Edwin Diaz, who was placed on paternity leave, won’t be available to the Mets until at least Friday and perhaps Saturday.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Press Release: Behind Jackson and Eickhoff, Syracuse Mets bounce back with 6-3 win over Red Wings Wednesday afternoon
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 20s
Rochester, NY - Syracuse Mets shortstop Drew Jackson and starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff led Syracuse to a 6-3 win over t...
LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:___WILD RIDEAnthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees host surprising Seattle in the opener of a four-game series between AL wild-card contenders.
Madness And Magic
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 4h
The day started with Luis Rojas gathering around and talking to his team “as a family“. Now I know that’s framed in love and support, but I’ve had those family talks too and it was nothing like that. So while it could have been a family talk like...
HOF Hitting Tips
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 4h
Ted Williams’ three keys to hitting: 1. Get a good pitch to hit, ie, a Strike. 2. A compact quick swing. 3. Proper thinking (hitting according to the situation).
Magic Good, Bad and Exceedingly Strange
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
You know youre in a bad stretch because your team wins and you dont feel good just relieved, if youre lucky. Or exhausted, if youre not. Like I said, exhausted. El Mago indeed.
Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton
Rojas on Javier Báez's great game | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Luis Rojas discusses Javier Báez's unreal slide into home, his late home run and Carlos Carrasco's start in the Mets' 5-3 win over Miami
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets' Edwin Diaz placed on paternity leave, may not pitch until weekend https://t.co/6x3v6F1KLQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Umpire Angel Hernandez was responsible for today's largest miss on a blown strikeout. This pitch to Brian Anderson missed outside by 2.87 inches. @AndersonBrian01 #Marlins #MetsMisc
-
RT @SugarDiaz39: Great win guys #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: .@IamTrevorMay secures the #MetsWin with some high heat. 🔥 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @IamTrevorMay: Let’s go Mets. 🪄🌻🔁🛴Blogger / Podcaster
-
- More Mets Tweets