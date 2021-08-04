New York Mets
Press Release: St. Lucie Mets, Palm Beach Cardinals Game Cancelled on Wednesday
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 16m
Doubleheader on Thursday, single games Friday-Sunday PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (August 4, 2021) – Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie M...
Mets’ Edwin Diaz placed on paternity leave, may not pitch until weekend
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 38m
Edwin Diaz, who was placed on paternity leave, won’t be available to the Mets until at least Friday and perhaps Saturday.
LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:___WILD RIDEAnthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees host surprising Seattle in the opener of a four-game series between AL wild-card contenders.
Madness And Magic
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 4h
The day started with Luis Rojas gathering around and talking to his team “as a family“. Now I know that’s framed in love and support, but I’ve had those family talks too and it was nothing like that. So while it could have been a family talk like...
HOF Hitting Tips
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 4h
Ted Williams’ three keys to hitting: 1. Get a good pitch to hit, ie, a Strike. 2. A compact quick swing. 3. Proper thinking (hitting according to the situation).
Magic Good, Bad and Exceedingly Strange
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
You know youre in a bad stretch because your team wins and you dont feel good just relieved, if youre lucky. Or exhausted, if youre not. Like I said, exhausted. El Mago indeed.
Brett Baty's home run | 08/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
8/4/21: Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty crushes an 0-1 pitch far over the right-field fence, his third homer for Double-A Binghamton
Rojas on Javier Báez's great game | 08/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Luis Rojas discusses Javier Báez's unreal slide into home, his late home run and Carlos Carrasco's start in the Mets' 5-3 win over Miami
