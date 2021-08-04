New York Mets
MLB rumors: Mets considered trading for Rangers All-Star before he landed with Phillies, ESPN insider says - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 19m
ESPN's Buster Olney said the New York Mets may have backed off some trade talks for starting pitcher after Jacob deGrom's injury, including a potential deal for Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson.
Jennifer Lopez could be ready for 1st red carpet with Ben Affleck since breaking up with ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and singer/actress Jennifer Lopez ended their relationship in April.
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 24m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Mardie Cornejo and John Olerud . Section Links: Mets Links , MLB Links...
NY Mets: 4 internal Michael Conforto replacements for 2022
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 33m
Who plays right field for the 2022 New York Mets? It’s probably the 6,891,093rd item you’re thinking about before you go to bed. I understand inflation...
MLB roundup: Max Scherzer shines in Dodgers debut - Metro US
by: About the Author — Metro News 55m
Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings in his Dodgers debut and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs to power Los Angeles to a 7-5 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Wednesday. Scherzer (9-4), who was acquired at Friday’s trade...
Mets’ Edwin Diaz placed on paternity leave, may not pitch until weekend
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Edwin Diaz, who was placed on paternity leave, won’t be available to the Mets until at least Friday and perhaps Saturday.
LEADING OFF: Rizzo on a roll, Phils drive for 5, Rendon done | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:___WILD RIDEAnthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees host surprising Seattle in the opener of a four-game series between AL wild-card contenders.
Madness And Magic
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 5h
The day started with Luis Rojas gathering around and talking to his team “as a family“. Now I know that’s framed in love and support, but I’ve had those family talks too and it was nothing like that. So while it could have been a family talk like...
HOF Hitting Tips
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 6h
Ted Williams’ three keys to hitting: 1. Get a good pitch to hit, ie, a Strike. 2. A compact quick swing. 3. Proper thinking (hitting according to the situation).
Great Article from @AMBS_Kernan about hitting. Love talking hitting. Talking is the first step of learning, then putting it into practice. Now get in the cage and lay out some ropes.You up? “Too many hitters are swinging from their **** at **** pitches with runners on instead of focusing on hitting the ball back through the box, keeping hands close to body and making solid contact.’’ - @mikepiazza31 Late night from @AMBS_Kernan. https://t.co/If3maa63AuRetired Player
RT @DCRonESPN: SHOW TIME! @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN are on! The #Yankees and #Mets both win. Plus, after adding Kemba Walker, where do the #Knicks stack up in the East right now? Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/pvTQwgUl5ZTV / Radio Network
Mets' Edwin Diaz placed on paternity leave, may not pitch until weekend https://t.co/6x3v6F1KLQBlogger / Podcaster
Umpire Angel Hernandez was responsible for today's largest miss on a blown strikeout. This pitch to Brian Anderson missed outside by 2.87 inches. @AndersonBrian01 #Marlins #MetsMisc
RT @SugarDiaz39: Great win guys #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: .@IamTrevorMay secures the #MetsWin with some high heat. 🔥 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
