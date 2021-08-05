Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Lohud
63188623_thumbnail

NY Mets can't build on NL East standings lead, fall to Marlins

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

The Mets weren't able to take advantage of the last-place Marlins, losing some ground in the NL East in the process.

Elite Sports NY
62410331_thumbnail

Álvarez, Baty and Mauricio ranked among baseball’s best prospects by ESPN

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 19m

USA Today
63189864_thumbnail

Alfaro gets big hit as Marlins beat Mets 4-2, win series

by: AP USA Today 21m

Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2,...

CBS Sports

Javier Báez strikes out five times as Mets' NL East lead takes another hit with loss to Marlins - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 28m

The Mets left 15 runners on base in the 4-2 loss on Thursday

Metstradamus
63189562_thumbnail

It's A Disease

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 36m

Thursday afternoon in Miami will be the point in time where the Mets officially became a caricature of themselves. As many times as the Mets have scored zero runs when they’ve had the bases l…

Newsday
63189380_thumbnail

Alfaro gets big hit as Marlins beat Mets 4-2, win series | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 42m

(AP) -- Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Thursday, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.New York has

New York Post
63189084_thumbnail

Mets in danger of losing NL East lead after loss to Marlins

by: Mike Puma New York Post 52m

The Mets left South Beach on Thursday, but only after they had been busted for indecent exposure.

MLB: Mets.com
63189018_thumbnail

Mets strand 15 runners, drop series in Miami

by: Glenn Sattell MLB: Mets 55m

MIAMI -- It shouldn’t have been close. The Mets had chance after chance to put away the Marlins and gain a split of their four-game series at loanDepot park. But it was the home team that came through in the clutch for a 4-2 win on Thursday to take...

SNY Mets

Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Mets collapse in 8th as offense sputters in 4-2 loss | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Jonathan Villar knocked in a clutch RBI to help the Mets tie the game at one. However, a missed strike three call ended up leading to a 3-run 8th inning for ...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 9m
    Pete Alonso in the second half of the 2021 season: 13 strikeouts, 13 walks #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660 10m
    Mets lose in agonizing fashion leading to an epic rant by @EvanRobertsWFAN which is unfortunately interrupted by breaking news. @CartonRoberts
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 12m
    Javier Báez has struck out 10 times in his first six games with the #Mets. He becomes the 9th different Met to record double-digit strikeouts in his first 6 games with the club. He’s the third different Met to do so this season, joining Cameron Maybin & Khalil Lee. @Metsmerized
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 14m
    The Mets came to Miami with an opportunity to pad their NL East lead, but instead lost three of four. “It’s always a big series against Philly,” Michael Conforto said. This one feels massive, even if it’s only early August. https://t.co/XXBmnwG6m6
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 14m
    Another DC Bryce 💣
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 18m
    Well, the question is this: is it a coaching issue, roster issue, or organization philosophy issue? It could very well be a combination of the 3. But it’s probably not a singular problem. In the end you are as smart as the wins and losses say you are. Nothing else matters.
    Robert Nolan
    @michaelgbaron And I'll never argue that point but when it's guys who've gotten the job done before in the league and all of a sudden, collectively, many of them are struggling...I just wonder about the approach/adjustments. The philosophy already sucks
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets